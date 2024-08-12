10 True Freshmen at BYU that Could Make the Two-Deep
The second week of BYU Fall camp is in the books. A growing group of true freshman is starting to get more and more reps with the first and second units. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill gave a glowing review of the freshman class on defense, saying BYU "hit a home run with a lot of those guys." In total, we believe there are 10 true freshmen that could be in the two-deep against Southern Illinois.
Expect to See Their Names on the Two-Deep
There are five true freshmen that, more likely than not, we expect to see on the first depth chart for Southern Illinois.
1. Tommy Prassas - Safety
Tommy Prassas has been running with the first-team defense. He has a legitimate shot to start as a true freshman in a crowded safety room.
2. Faletau Satuala - Safety
Faletau Satuala was one of the biggest recruiting wins of the Kalani Sitake era. He is so talented and his body is college ready, so we expect to see him in the two-deep in some capacity. For a recruit of Satuala's caliber, it's in BYU's best interest to find a spot on the depth chart as soon as possible, especially in the transfer portal era.
3. Ryner Swanson - Tight End
Frankly, it's hard to tell who is emerging at tight end since so many players are getting reps. Still, Ryner Swanson is one of the best athletes on the team (he is also the youngest player on the roster). It would be surprising if his name was excluded from the two-deep.
4. Tre Alexander - Cornerback
Tre Alexander will probably be listed as a backup cornerback against Southern Illinois, but he has the potential to see the field as a true freshman. He is very thin - he is listed at just 170 pounds. His ceiling is as high as any cornerback on the roster.
5. Jonathan Kabeya - Nickel
Texas native Jonathan Kabeya has been getting some reps with the first team at nickel. Kabeya is a lesser-known name, but he could surprise some people and get significant time as a true freshman.
Could Be In the Mix
There are five other true freshmen that could be in the mix when the first depth chart is released.
1. Cody Hagen - Wide Receiver
Cody Hagen was on his mission during Spring camp when Fesi Sitake named his top six wide receivers for the 2024 season: Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter, Kody Epps, Keelan Marion, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston. Those six wide receivers fill in the two-deep already.
However, Hagen has already shown flashes of his potential durign camp. Perhaps most importantly, he excels in an area where BYU lacked last season: creating separation. In a normal BYU wide receiver room, Hagen is in the two-deep right away. Even with the depth and talent at wide receiver, Hagen might just find himself on the two-deep and eventually on the field.
2. Pokaiaua Haunga - Running Back
If BYU puts only two running backs on the depth chart, then LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati will be the top two guys. If they list three or four, true freshman Pokaiaua Haunga has been getting reps and could be listed as a backup.
3. Ephraim Asiata - Defensive End
Ephraim Asiata has been a standout since he arrived for Spring camp. If he sees the field as a true freshman, it will need to be situational since he only weighs 210 pounds.
4. Viliami Po'uha - Defensive End
Another true freshman defensive end, Viliami Po'uha has been getting more reps as camp progresses. Unlike Asiata, weight will not be an issue for Po'uha. He is already 260 pounds. In fact, you could make the case that he will end up as a defensive tackle at BYU - the same position his Dad played in the NFL.
5. Kini Fonohema - Defensive End
Kini Fonohema joined the program in time for Fall camp. He didn't have the benefit of participating in Spring camp like Asiata did, but Fonohema's ceiling is as high as any defensive end in the room. Like most true freshmen defensive ends, he will need to add some weight before he can meaningfully contribute. He is listed at 210 pounds.