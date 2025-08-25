13 Freshmen Are Listed on BYU's First Depth Chart
On Monday, BYU released the first depth chart of the 2025 season. 13 BYU freshmen were listed on the depth chart. In this article, we will breakdown those freshmen and whether they have a real chance to see the field.
Freshmen Starters
- Bear Bachmeier - QB
Bear Bachmeier is the only freshman that is listed as a starter. Bachmeier beat out two quarterbacks in McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet that got starting experience prior to transferring to BYU. Bachmeier will make his BYU debut on Saturday as the first true freshman to ear the starting nod at quarterback in week one.
Freshmen Backups
- Tei Nacua - WR
- Noah Moeaki - TE
- Trevor Pay - OL
- Hunter Clegg - DE
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi - DE
- Matthias Leach - S
- Ty Smith - LS
Seven freshmen are listed as backups on the depth chart. Of those seven, we expect Hunter Clegg and Orion Maile-Kaufusi to play the most. Clegg and Maile-Kaufusi will rotate in at defensive end, especially early in the season while BYU establishes a pecking order at that position.
Noah Moeaki and Tei Nacua could also see the field. Moeaki will probably play situationally at tight end and Nacua could crack the tail end of the wide receiver rotation.
Matthias Leach is listed as a backup safety which is noteworthy considering the experience BYU brings back at that position. Leach could see the field as games get out of hand and try to earn more playing time as the year progresses.
Freshmen Third String
- Emerson Geilman - QB
- Jovesa Damuni - RB
- Ulavai Fetuli - DL
- Pierson Watson - LB
- Cannon DeVries - Nickel
Jovesa Damuni is the third-string running back. If either Martin or Moa goes down with an injury, Damuni will slide in and play for BYU.
True freshman Ulavai Fetuli had a few standout moments in Fall Camp. He might not play a lot in 2025, but he has future starter potential in Jay Hill's defense. Pierson Watson is another true freshman that cracked the depth chart.
Cannon DeVries got some first-team reps in camp when Jonathan Kabeya went down with an injury. DeVries could see time if there is any attrition at that spot.