BYU Starting Right Tackle Andrew Gentry Provides Injury Update

On Monday, BYU right tackle Andrew Gentry was removed from the depth chart for the TCU game. Gentry, a two-year starter, sufferend an injury in the first quarter of BYU's win over Colorado State. The injury turned out to be more severe than even Gentry himself anticipated.

“What I thought was a mild ankle sprain in the first quarter of the CSU game ended up being a little more significant than that," Gentry wrote on social media. Gentry will miss the middle portion of the season, at minimum. However, he has a chance to return by the end of the season.

He concluded his post, saying “I’m looking forward to coming back by the end of the season stronger than ever.”

Who Will Replace Gentry at Right Tackle?

Without Gentry in the lineup, BYU will turn to either a redshirt freshman or a true freshman against TCU. BYU listed co-starters at right tackle in Siosiua Latu-Finau and Bott Mulitalo.

Latu-Finau is a redshirt freshman from California that joined the team with his twin brother Kelepi, a defensive tackle. Latu-Finau flipped his commitment from Stanford to BYU after his brother committed to the Cougars. He has played 46 snaps on offense this season in garbage time.

The BYU staff has a lot of confidence in Latu-Finau's potential. During times in Fall Camp, Latu-Finau was plugged in with the starting offense at left tackle. He is listed first on the depth chart which signals he could get the first opportunities against TCU.

Bott Mulitalo is a former four-star recruit and true freshman from Lone Peak High School. Mulitalo has played 40 snaps this season at right tackle., and he has made the most of his opportunities this season. According to PFF, Mulitalo is the highest-graded offensive lineman in college football. It remains to be seen if Mulitalo can replicate that production with more reps and against better competition, but so far, Mulitalo has looked like a true freshman that is ready to play right away.

BYU's Depth is Already Being Tested at Multiple Positions

Andrew Gentry won't be the only BYU starter to miss multiple games due to injury. Starting safety Raider Damuni suffered an injury in the first quarter of BYU's win over Utah Tech. BYU backup running back Sione Moa also suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Utah Tech game. Moa was poised to take the lion's share of the non-LJ Martin carries.

Co-starting linebacker Siale Esera left the Arizona game with an injury and was removed from the depth chart the following week. Gentry is the fourth major contributor to suffer a long-term injury this season.

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