When the CFP rankings came out on Tuesday, the nerves were real. Despite two teams ahead of them losing, BYU stayed on the CFP bubble for another week after being leapfrogged by Wake Forest. Then Texas Tech blew out TCU. Then Iowa blew out Nebraska. Before we knew it, BYU was on the verge of being left out in the cold yet again unless they took care of business against Cincinnati. After a fast start, a brutal second quarter, and its best second half of the season, BYU cruised to a 42-10 win that has BYU looking poised to make its first major postseason appearance ever. Here is what we took away from the win.

1. BYU finally proved it could finish

BYU needed style points this week. Style points, though, are not about needlessly running up the score. It’s about completing the kill shots when you have them instead of the costly mistakes and conservative play calling that have doomed BYU in second halves all season. The way BYU closed the first half, it looked like more of the same. Up 14-3 with the ball on the 50 just before half, BYU went drop, screen, screen, punt before giving up a TD the other way to go into the locker room up 14-10 despite 300 yards of offense.

Everyone in LaVell Edwards Stadium had seen that movie weekly for about the last month. Doomsday was on the horizon, but it never came. In the second half, BYU scored 28 unanswered on 4 second-half drives. Excluding kneel downs, BYU gained 100% of their available yards, had a near 50% advantage in success rate, and averaged 13 yards per play. No one will confuse Cincinnati with an elite defense, but sometimes you just need to see the ball go in the hoop.

What impressed me most, though, is that Aaron Roderick learned from previous weeks. Up 28-10, facing a 3rd and 13, BYU had every excuse to take the air out of the ball and preserve the lead. Instead, Bachmeier drilled Kasper on a post corner for 46 yards. Facing 3rd and 16 in field goal range, Bachmeier found Legend Glasker in the corner for a 22-yard touchdown. Amazing what can happen when you use all three downs.

For the 9th time this season, BYU held a multiscore lead against an FBS opponent. For only the third time, their largest lead was reflected in the final score. BYU finally did what fans had been begging for all season. They kept their foot on the gas and looked every bit the part of a CFP participant.

2. Bear Bachmeier got his swagger back

Maybe it was Cincinnati’s defense or maybe it was the hit single he dropped with Vocal Point on Friday, but Bachmeier looked like himself again. He finished 21/28 for 393 total yards and 4 total touchdowns. His 210 pass efficiency rating was the highest of his career against a P4 opponent. Nearly half his throws traveled 10+ yards in the air, completing more than 50% of them for the first time since Halloween. As a runner, he added 69 yards on just 11 carries, including a 22-yard touchdown run that put the game out of reach.

The issue with Bachmeier the last month and change has been all about confidence as opposed to talent. The Bear that beat Notre Dame without LJ Martin was always in there. Saturday was another huge step in bringing him out to stay.

3. Another day, another defensive masterclass

Tommy Prassas picks it off and takes it all the way!@BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/9JRmylksHF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2026

It’s become boring to talk about how good this BYU defense is because it’s the same thing every week. While Cincinnati’s defense is dreadful, their offense is pretty good, ranking top 40 in offensive efficiency. QB JC French VI had been fantastic to this point as well, ranking 24th nationally in passing efficiency. On Saturday, both were shut down completely. French was held to his lowest pass efficiency of the season (90.0) while the offense was held to 20 points below its season average. That is the 8th time this season that BYU has held an opponent to at least 10 points below their regular-season average. BYU also held the Bearcats to 102 yards below their season average. That’s the 9th time BYU has done that.

Also, don’t look now, but BYU might be better than they were a year ago despite playing the 18th-toughest collection of offenses this year per FEI. On average, BYU is holding teams to 13 points below their season points averages and 100 yards below their yardage average. BYU has held every opponent this season except one to seven points and 70 yards below their season performance. Saturday was just more of the same.

4. BYU’s offense is sooooo back with LJ Martin

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

LJ Martin is heating up 🔥



📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/SQ4L065BwP — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 28, 2026

In basketball terms, LJ Martin is like having a dominant post presence. It might not always be flashy, but whenever you need a bucket to stop an opposing run, he is always open. Up 14-10, having just forced a missed field goal, BYU turned to its senior running back to steady the tide, handing it to LJ 4 straight times for 75 yards and a touchdown. Martin would finish with 116 yards on just 17 carries with 58 of those yards coming after contact. Despite missing nearly half the season, Martin is still top 20 nationally in yards per attempt and yards per attempt after contact. He will now get 3 weeks to heal before BYU’s season gets extended a little longer.

5. BYU’s offensive line should be in line to win national awards

A few weeks ago, BYU’s offensive line was quietly named as a Joe Moore Award semifinalist, establishing them as a top-10 offensive line in the country. If we are being honest, they have a strong case to be the best. BYU ranks 14th in pressure rate allowed this season despite facing the 16th-most blitzes in the country. On Saturday, they allowed just one pressure all game. BYU also is the nation’s 4th-best run-blocking team per PFF and generated a whopping 3.8 yards before contact against Cincinnati. They haven’t gotten the praise they otherwise would have gotten if Martin stayed healthy, but there’s a real argument for this being the best BYU offensive line this century.

6. Legend Glasker will end his career as the best BYU receiver ever

BYU's Legend Glasker put on the AFTERBURNERS during Week 13's opening play to get things started right for the Cougs🔥



Bright Spot of the Game pres. by @VELUXAmerica⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8ZswUKdBbs — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 28, 2026

Calling my shot now. This is going to happen. BYU has never had a wide receiver that moved like Legend. The moment he cleared the first level of defenders on the first snap, he was gone. Everyone knew it. And with it, he broke Austin Collie’s freshman receiving record at BYU. We knew he would be special in fall camp. We thought Pete Thamel was a little crazy for saying he could be first-team All-Big 12 before he ever took a snap. Fast forward 12 games and Glasker is 5th nationally in yards per route run and 3rd nationally in passing efficiency when targeted.

Glasker closed the regular season with 161 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 catches. He will finish his true freshman campaign ranking first in the Big 12 in catch percentage, 10th in touchdowns, 5th in yards per reception, 3rd in yards after the catch and 2nd in target efficiency. He could play anywhere in the country, but he plays for BYU, and there will be some scary discussions about him going forward if he sticks around for the long haul.

7. You could not have scripted a better Saturday for BYU

AUBURN STUNS THE CRIMSON TIDE 🫨 pic.twitter.com/aKuSxL7dXs — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) November 29, 2026

If you would have told me at halftime that today was going to be one of the best days of the season for BYU, I would not have believed you. Let’s list off a few reasons. BYU overcame its second half woes, equaling its single game, regulation high against a P4 opponent with 28 points. Bear threw for 340 and 3 TDs after struggling for a month. LJ Martin and the offensive line looked back to their early season form. BYU’s defense held Cincy to 10 points despite two drives with the backups. Between BYU, Iowa, Texas Tech, and Wake Forest, BYU won by the biggest margin. No. 9 UCLA got bounced from the at-large conversation. No. 12 Oregon lost. No. 6 Bama lost to unranked Auburn. As things currently stand, BYU is in line for a home playoff game with a Texas Tech or Wake Forest loss next week. If both lose, BYU could reach as high as 7 with a chance to rematch with Utah in the Rose Bowl with a win. After a year where nothing bounced BYU’s way down the stretch, everything came up Cougars on Saturday. Now BYU gets three weeks off to fully recoup before a new season starts on December 20.

8. We didn’t enjoy this season enough

Reliving the best moments of the season is a subject of another article, but after 6 straight weeks of playoff-ridden anxiety, the regular season is over and BYU has a 95% chance to hear its name called next Sunday, marking the first time in BYU history that they could play in a major postseason game. Nothing is guaranteed, but with no game this week, take a second and relive what has been a spectacular season. BYU finished with 10 wins for the third straight season for the 3rd time in program history, only this time, in a P4 conference.

BYU is one of nine teams this season that is top 25 in both offensive efficiency (15) and defensive efficiency (25) despite losing its best offensive and defensive players for nearly half the season. BYU went undefeated at home for the second straight year, beating 6 FBS bowl teams by an average of 15 points per game. It was never pretty on the road, but Jojo Phillips’ game-sealing catch over Kansas will be looked back on with Kyle Morrell-type fondness. Most of all, BYU won its biggest game in program history against a Notre Dame team that finished 11-1 and in the top 5. Should the Big 12 get 3 teams in the playoff, it will be because BYU carried the banner for an entire conference for one magical night.

Now, BYU should have the opportunity to carry that banner once more. The opponent and location are yet to be determined, but we should all enjoy the close to this season knowing that BYU is on the verge of something we’ve never seen in this program’s illustrious history.