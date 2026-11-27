It's the final week of the regular season and no. 10 is firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt. A win over Cincinnati would make it more likely than not that BYU will make the 12-team field. Therefore, everything is on the line for BYU when it hosts Cincinnati for the 2026 regular season finale. In this article, we will highlight the key matchups that give BYU the edge against the Bearcats.

1. BYU's offense should Have the Advantage in Nearly Every Category

On paper, Cincinnati is one of the two or three worst defenses that BYU will have faced this season. Cincinnati ranks 111th in points allowed per drive, 132nd in available yards allowed, 125th in success rate allowed, and 135th in explosive play rate allowed.

BYU has only faced two defenses in the same category as Cincinnati this season: Colorado State and Iowa State. BYU scored 31 points in the first half against Colorado State before pulling the starters. BYU only scored 24 points against Iowa State. However, BYU had multiple drives stall inside the Iowa State five yard-line as BYU was getting accustomed to life without LJ Martin in the redzone.

BYU did put up over 500 yards of offense against Iowa State even without Martin in the lineup. With Martin back and close to 100%, BYU should be able to capitalize on scoring chances. If they do, BYU should have the chance to score more than 35 points for the first time since the aforementioned Colorado State game.

Advanced metrics comparing BYU's offense to Cincinnati's defense | BYU On SI

The one area where BYU's offense has struggled this season is consistently generating explosive plays. The good news for BYU fans is that changes when LJ Martin is near 100%. Martin has only been healthy for three full FBS games this season: Arizona, Colorado State, and Kansas. In those three games, BYU's offense was much more explosive. This is a game where BYU's offense should be able to make a statement.

BYU's explosive play rate by game | BYU On SI

2. Cincinnati hasn't faced a defense nearly as stingy as BYU's defense

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On paper, the Cincinnati offense against the BYU defense is a strengh-on-strength matchup. Cincinnati ranks 24th in yards per play. BYU ranks 9th in yards allowed per play. Cincinnati ranks 36th in points scored per drive. BYU is ranked 28th in points allowed per drive.

A little extra digging, however, reveals that Cincinnati hasn't faced a defense nearly as stingy as BYU's defense this season. BYU ranks 9th in yards allowed per play. Cincinnati has not faced another defense that ranks in the top 50 in yards allowed per play. In terms of yards per play allowed, Arizona is the best defense Cincinnat has faced and the Wildcats rank 53rd nationally in that category.

The defenses Cincinnati has faced this season compared to BYU's defense | BYU On SI

Cincinnati's scoring output against Arizona? 3 points. Against Utah, Cincinnati only mustered 6 points before garbage time kicked in.

BYU's defense will make Cincinnati move the ball methodically in a way that no other defense has. If BYU can get off the field on conversion downs, something that has been a struggle for BYU at times,

3. Bear Bachmeier should be throwing from clean pockets

The amount of pressure that Bear Bachmeier has faced the last few weeks has been uncharacteristic of BYU's offense. Kansas, in particular, committed a lot of resources to getting after the passer. They were sending exotic blitzes from all over the place to confuse Bachmeier. The aggressive blitzing was paired with the conference's best pass rusher in Leroy Harris III, and it created problems for BYU's offense.

Against Cincinnati, Bachmeier should operate from clean pockets. Cincinnati ranks 83rd in team sacks. BYU, meanwhile, is still ranked 6th nationally in sacks allowed despite allowing three sacks against Kansas.

Clean pockets for Bear Bachmeier should be the catalyst for explosive plays in the passing game.

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