The BYU football program could be one win away from the first playoff appearance in program history. While the Cougars don't control their own destiny, they will have to be displaced to miss the playoffs. That is something no other BYU team could say going into the final week of the regular season.

Before BYU can dream of the playoff, it has to take care of a volatile Cincinnati team. The Bearcats showed their ceiling is high in a 13-point win over Texas Tech. They have also shown how low their floor can go in blowout losses to Iowa State, Utah, and Arizona.

An Opportunity for the BYU Offense

This has to be the game where the BYU offense flexes its muscles and scores more than 30 points in regulation for the first time since the Colorado State game. Cincinnati features one of the worst defenses BYU will have faced this season.

I believe this will be the LJ Martin game. Martin had a career high 222 yards against Cincinnati last year, and I expect him to have a season high against Cincinnati on Saturday. BYU knows it won't be playing next weekend, so it should ride Martin for as long as it takes to put up some style points. Once Martin gets going in the run game, it will open up play action shots for Bear Bachmeier and the BYU passing attack.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Cincinnati is vulnerable to explosive plays. BYU struggled to generate explosive plays without LJ Martin, but it's been a lot more explosive with Martin in the lineup. We expect an explosive BYU offense attack on Saturday afternoon.

This needs to be a game where Bear Bachmeier gains some confidence heading into the postseason. Bachmeier, frankly, hasn't looked like himself since throwing four interceptions against rival Utah.

The matchup to watch in this game is the BYU run defense against the Cincinnati rushing attack. If BYU slows down Cincinnati on the ground, it will be a very long day for the Bearcats. If Cincinnati gets into a rhythm on the ground, they will keep this game close. Cincinnati features one of the best running backs in college football in Cole Tabb.

BYU has played much better at home than it has on the road this season. We expect BYU to rise to the occassion and finish with double-digit wins for the third season in a row.

BYU 38 | Cincinnati 17

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.