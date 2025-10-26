8 Takeaways from BYU's Gutsy Win Over Iowa State
If you weren’t paying attention, one might say that BYU has simply forgotten how to lose. Down 24-10 and without their starting running back LJ Martin, BYU earned arguably its toughest win of the season, visiting a tough Iowa State team fighting for its conference title hopes. In some ways, this could be seen as their best win of the year. After all, Iowa State is a top 35 team per SP+ and had lost one home game in two years before BYU walked out with a two-touchdown win. But what did this win say about BYU that the others didn’t? Here’s what I learned.
1. You really have to kill BYU when you have the chance
Before the game, former ESPN analyst David Pollack said that BYU was not a team built to come back from multiple scores. Yet, for the third time this year, BYU fell down by two scores, and for the third time, BYU won the football game. Iowa State was just their latest victim. From a box score perspective, Iowa State outplayed BYU in this game. Iowa State had more yards, first downs, and a 13% higher net success rate. Unfortunately, you don’t win a football game with yards. Iowa State simply could not make the plays when it mattered and often made bad ones instead. BYU, once again, made all the plays in the pivotal moments, and as a result, outscored Iowa State 31-3 in about 16 minutes of game time. BYU closed the Colorado and Arizona games with similar runs of 24-7 and 20-3. At some point in every game, BYU is going to figure it out and look like one of the 10 best teams in the country. They are simply too well coached not to. An opponent's only hope is that they put the game out of reach before BYU does.
2. This was Aaron Roderick's finest moment
We need to have a serious family council about Aaron Roderick. The man continues to be maligned and disrespected by BYU faithful despite his offenses continuing to produce no matter the circumstances, and the circumstances Saturday were as tough as they’ve been all season. Iowa State scored a touchdown on their first play, and BYU’s offense answered with a five-play TD drive of their own. Needing a two-minute drive before the half to keep the game in reach, BYU’s offense answered the bell with a TD, followed by a FG just out of half. Every time BYU needed a score, the offense answered. LJ Martin goes down early, and BYU still put up over 400 yards of offense, averaged 6.3 yards per play, and gained nearly 60% of available yards enroute to their highest point total of the season on the nation's 26th strongest defense per SP+. On top of all the other insanity Roderick has had to deal with this past offseason, Saturday was truly his finest hour.
3. Bear Bachmeier is a top 20 QB in the country
You simply cannot say enough about this kid, but one thing you cannot say anymore are the words “for a true freshman.” Bachmeier is just good. Period. Great even. Bachmeier now ranks 18th in QBR, 15th in total touchdowns, and is the only quarterback in the country with at least nine passing and rushing touchdowns this season. When LJ Martin went down, it became clear that BYU would need to win this on the arm of their true freshman QB, and he outplayed his much more experienced counterpart in Rocco Becht. Bachmeier finished completing 63% of his passes for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 turnovers. Bachmeier was at his best downfield, completing 5 of 6 passes 20+ air yards or more. This season, the nation's 10th best QB has a QBR of 83.2. Bachmeier has exceeded that number in 4 of his last 6 games, including an 84.0 rating on Saturday. The severity of Martin’s injury is unknown, but rest assured, BYU can win a lot of football games letting Bachmeier sling it.
4. Chase and Parker are down there somewhere
When BYU needs them most, Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston are open like a 24-Hour Fitness. The pair combined for 15 catches for 261 yards and every single one was heroic. 3rd and 10 down 17-7, Kingston open over the middle for 45 yards. 2nd and goal from the 12 just before half down 24-10, Kingston wide open in the back of the endzone for a TD. 3rd and 10, just out of half needing a score, Bachmeier finds Roberts for 27 yards. 4th and 2 down 7 late in the third, Roberts hauls in a pass with a defender literally trying to rip his head off. 3rd and 6, pressure in his face, Bachmeier lobs up a prayer that is brought in by Kingston on top of a defender's head. We could go on.
Before the game, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said that Roberts and Kingston would be the difference in this game, and that was absolutely the case. Yes, Bachmeier has been spectacular, but it makes life easy when you have two receivers whose video game route running and speed sliders are set to 99.
5. BYU’s lines were stellar in the second half
Iowa State’s pass rush isn’t anything to write home about, but BYU’s offensive line allowed just 7 pressures on 41 dropbacks on Saturday. All 6 of BYU’s top offensive linemen graded as a 74 or higher per PFF, with 5 grading 80 or above. The entire unit stepped up when BYU needed to win this game through the air.
BYU’s defensive line got run over in the first half, but once BYU got the game back within one score, the line took over for a second straight week. BYU generated a season high five sacks, all of which came in the final 31 minutes of the game. Four of those five, along with three more QB hits, came from BYU’s defensive ends. Bodie Schoonover is finally looking like the player BYU thought they were getting out of high school, with two sacks and two additional pressures. Now that the next three quarterbacks BYU will play are arguably top 20 quarterbacks in the nation, BYU’s pass rush is rounding into form at the right time.
6. Faletau Satuala is going to be in the NFL in 2 years
I'm going to go out on a limb and say that Faletau Satuala has gone from depth piece to one of the literal best players on BYU’s defense in about three weeks. Satuala led the team in tackles (10) and solo tackles (6) while being second in tackles for loss (1). Satuala also had the game-sealing pick six in which he closed rapidly on an open receiver, took the ball out of his hands, and took it to the house. Over his last 4 games, Satuala leads the team with 41 total tackles, 13 “stops”, an interception, a forced fumble, and a touchdown. Enjoy him while you have him Cougar fans, because we are calling it now. Satuala will be the Cougars' highest defensive player drafted since Kyle Van Noy.
7. The bye week could not have come at a better time for BYU’s defense
It was clear from the opening snap that the tank was on empty for BYU’s defense. This group got steamrolled most of the afternoon, allowing 324 yards (88% of the yards available) in the first half. Fortunately, the defense locked in, allowing just 3 second half points, but it came at a cost. Starting middle linebacker Siale Esera left the game with an injury while Jack Kelly finished the game, but left the stadium with his healthy shoulder in a sling. Isaiah Glasker is also dealing with injuries that have limited his effectiveness the last few games. Simply put, the defense is gassed right now and it’s showed, giving up nearly 500 yards per game over the last two weeks. BYU is 8-0, but its most important test of the season to date will be winning this bye week by getting healthy for arguably the most important four-game run of the last four years.
8. BYU's best football in 2025 might still be ahead of them
One of the biggest differences between this BYU team and the one we saw last year was that last years team felt like it peaked in that September win over Kansas State and did whatever it could to hang on the rest of the way. This team feels different. As Bear Bachmeier gets better and better each week, the ceiling of this football team gets higher and higher. BYU is 8-0 and one could argue that their offense is just now rounding into form. That, coupled with a top 15 defense nationally, BYU could really make some noise down the stretch. The massive caveat there is health. In order for BYU to reach its ceiling, it needs a healthy LJ Martin and linebacker unit. As we mentioned in our last takeaway, the bye week could not have come at a better time.