A Trio of Running Backs Are At the Top of the BYU Depth Chart
On Friday, BYU true freshman running back Cale Breslin announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens next week. Breslin, a Las Vegas native, had the potential to be a big part of BYU's future plans at running back. With Breslin out of the picture, we're looking at the rest of the running back room and what is in store for 2025.
The BYU offense will feature a trio at running back: LJ Martin, Sione Moa, and Pokaiaua Haunga. Each back brings a different skillset and all three will play for BYU in 2025. Even before the Breslin transfer news, those were going to be the top three running backs in Provo.
LJ Martin will be heavily featured in the offense. As long as Martin is healthy, he will get a lot of touches. The Alamo Bowl was a sneak peek of Martin's usage in 2025. In that game against Colorado, Martin had 121 yards from scrimmage and he was used as a weapon in the passing game. The more touches Martin can get, the better. He has the potential to rush for over 1,000 yards and be one of the better backs in the conference.
Behind Martin, Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga will get a lot of run as well. Moa will be more of the traditional running back that replaces Martin when he needs a breather. Once Moa gets going downhill, he is really hard to tackle. Aaron Roderick described him as a player that's built like a fullback but runs like a running back.
Pokaiaua Haunga will be used in very creative ways. Haunga is dangerous in space, so he will be used as a running back and a receiving threat out of the backfield. Haunga was a star wide receiver in high school, so his receiving background will come into play in 2025.
Haunga has been compared to former BYU great Reno Mahe. Mahe played both running back and wide receiver at BYU and Haunga could play a similar role in the BYU offense. Haunga can carry the football between the tackles or motion out and become another wide receiver for Jake Retzlaff. The Haunga role within the offense will be a subplot to watch during Fall camp.