Fantasy Studs and Duds NFL Week 11: The Running Backs Delivering for Their Teams
It’s the time of year when fantasy managers look ahead to get the best possible matchups during the final weeks of the regular season and into the postseason.
Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson could feast on the Patriots’ late-season schedule based on what he’s done in his past two outings. Henderson matched his breakout performance last week with a three-touchdown performance against the Jets on Thursday night.
But Henderson isn’t the only AFC East running back putting up monster fantasy numbers. Dolphins running back De’Von Achane might be the best fantasy player this season not named Jonathan Taylor. Achane had another stellar performance in Sunday’s win against the Commanders.
This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard scoring format.
Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 11.
Studs
De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
Fantasy points: 21.50
Stats: 21 carries, 120 yards; five catches 45 yards
Achane didn’t find the end zone, but he still produced 165 total yards during an efficient outing against the Commanders. Achane has quietly been one of the best fantasy players this year, delivering at least 12 points in every game this season. He dropped 44 points on the Bills last week and had another 20-plus points this week.
Deebo Samuel, WR, Commanders
Fantasy points: 20.70
Stats: Eight targets, seven catches, 74 yards, TD; one carry, three yards
Samuel had one of his vintage do-it-all performances in the Commanders’ loss to the Dolphins. Samuel stepped up for a shorthanded Washington squad that was playing with Marcus Mariota at quarterback. This is the first time Samuel has cracked 20 points since Week 5 against the Chargers.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots
Fantasy points: 19.50
Stats: 11 targets, nine catches, 105 yards
Diggs’s comeback season continues to deliver. Drake Maye’s favorite target torched the Jets all over the field during the win on Thursday night. Diggs hasn’t been held under single digits since Week 6 against the Saints.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
Fantasy points: 32.30
Stats: 19 carries, 62 yards, 2 TDs; five catches, 31 yards, TD
Henderson has earned the trust of Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and could soon be leading his fantasy managers to championship glory. Henderson topped his breakout 34-point performance vs. the Buccaneers with a hat trick against the Jets.
Duds
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins
Fantasy points: 6.84
Stats: 14-of-20, 171 yards
Tagovailoa had a rare turnover-free day in Madrid vs. the Commanders, but that’s primarily because he rarely pushed the ball downfield. The Dolphins’ conservative approach of relying heavily on the ground game nearly cost them the game, but they were bailed out by their defense’s clutch takeaway in overtime. Tagovailoa can’t be trusted to be a spot starter in fantasy lineups.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
Fantasy points: 8.20
Stats: seven targets, three catches, 52 yards
Waddle’s hot streak ended with a quiet outing against the Commanders. The Dolphins’ No. 1 wideout was supposed to feast on one of the worst secondaries in the league. This poor performance ended Waddle’s three-game streak of recording at least 14 points.
Breece Hall, RB, Jets
Fantasy points: 8.40
Stats: 14 carries, 58 yards; two catches, six yards
Hall failed to get anything going against the Patriots. He averaged only 4.1 yards per carry and didn’t do much as a pass catcher. Hall appeared headed in the right direction after scoring more than 20 points in the two games before losing to the Patriots.