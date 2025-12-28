Multiple BYU Stars Facing NFL Draft Decisions

On Saturday, BYU wrapped up the 2025 season with a win over Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Therefore, Sunday marks the first day of what will be a long offseason. While the coaching carousel will be the top headline over the next few weeks, there are other storylines to follow as well. Multiple BYU stars are weighing NFL Draft decisions. Their decisions could have a major impact on the 2026 season and could also determine how BYU navigates the upcoming transfer portal window.

On BYU's senior day against UCF, three additional players walked with the seniors that will now decide whether they want to return in 2026 or go pro.

1. LJ Martin - RB

BYU RB LJ Martin against East Carolina | BYU Photo

No NFL decision will be more important than star running back LJ Martin. Martin was the heart of the BYU offense in 2025, and he was rewarded by being named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12. Martin has gotten better every year that he's been in Provo, and he has NFL potential. It's just a matter of whether he wants to declare early or return to BYU for his final year of eligibility.

LJ Martin could do something no player has ever done before: lead BYU in rushing for four consecutive seasons. He would also have a chance to become BYU's all-time leading rusher.

2. Isaiah Glasker - LB

BYU star linebacker Isaiah Glasker could return for his redshirt senior season next year. One thing that could impact Glasker's decision, potentiallly, is the likely departure of Jay Hill. As of this article, nothing is official, but Jay Hill appears to be headed to Ann Arbor. Would Glasker want to learn a new scheme for one more season? Or would he rather give the NFL a shot?

Also, will Justin Ena be on the new defensive staff? Ena has been Glasker's position coach.

There are a few factors here that could impact Glasker's decision.

3. Keanu Tanuvasa - DL

After BYU's Pop-Tarts Bowl win over Georgia Tech, BYUtv's Spencer Linton interviewed Keanu Tanuvasa. In the interview, Tanuvasa was asked about his plans for next season.

Tanuvasa said there is a "high percentage" chance that he will return to BYU next season. However, he declined to make any official statement one way or the other.

"I have a lot of thoughts on it and [there's] a high percentage of the odds of me coming back [to BYU] which I'm really excited about. I'm looking into [it] a lot, but we have great guys. I mean, great young guys. We're going to miss some of those guys that leave like Jack, but...those young guys are hungry and they're humble enough to learn and to look forward. There's a big pull to [coming back] and I want that championship too."

We like these odds!

