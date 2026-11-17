In BYU's win over Baylor, star running back LJ Martin was absent in the second half. Martin, who only returned from injury one week prior, was accidentally stepped on by a Baylor defender. On that same drive, BYU took a 21-0 lead over Baylor right before halftime.

On Monday, Aaron Roderick explained that Martin was held out of the game for precautionary reasons. "We just decided to hold him," Roderick said. "We had that game under control, and so at halftime we decided to hold him...we decided to just protect him and let him keep healing."

Roderick clarified that Martin didn't suffer any setbacks, either. He was held out only for precautionary reasons. "Yeah, he's good...no setbacks. He's not 100% yet, but there hasn't been any setbacks. If you beat him up too much, then you might have a setback. So, we're just trying to let him keep healing. And like I said, we felt like we had that game under control pretty early."

While Roderick noted that Martin is still not 100%, he was more effective than any BYU running back had been in his absence. Martin finished the game with 49 yards on 6 carries, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. "And we're a lot different team when he's on the field," Roderick said. "You could see that in this game, I mean, just right away in the first quarter, what a difference he makes."

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Martin's primary strength is his ability to read blocks, find creases in the defense, and make the most of every carry after contact. For the first time since Martin's injury, BYU's rushing attack was in rhythm against Baylor. When Martin left the game in the second half, the rushing attack slowed down.

If BYU is going to win the Big 12 championship or win a College Football Playoff game, Martin needs to be healthy. If BYU can manage a playoff berth, the Cougars could be playing their best football with Martin back in the lineup.

Roderick said that Martin will play this Saturday against Kansas. "And him getting stepped on... he's good. We just wanted to get the ball, get some carries for the other guys...he's going to play [against Kansas]."

Having Martin back in the lineup is key in a must-win game for BYU. Kansas is the only team that BYU has not beaten since joining the Big 12.

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