BYU Provides Official Injury Updates for LJ Martin, Three Other Starters

On Wednesday evening, BYU released the initial injury report for Saturday's game against Baylor. The Cougars, who appear to be in control of their College Football Playoff fate, have dealt with a myriad of injuries this season.

BYU star running back LJ Martin is "probable" for the Baylor game. We expect Martin to play, but the scope of his role and how effective he can be remains to be seen. Martin had just eight touches against Utah and was clearly not his regular self.

Three other BYU starters were listed on Wednesday's injury report. Linebacker Isaiah Glasker is "questionable" for this game. The questionable designation is reserved for players with a 50% chance to play. Glasker got banged up on the first play of the Utah game and he returned to the game.

Star cornerback Evan Johnson and starting tight end Roger Saleapaga missed last week's game against Utah, and they are both "doubtful" to play against Baylor.

LJ Martin probable, Isaiah Glasker questionable, and Evan Johnson and Roger Saleapaga remain doubtful. pic.twitter.com/CHcMj4bQYw — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) November 12, 2026

In Saleapaga's absence, BYU played more three wide receiver sets against Utah. Tight end Walker Lyons was on the field for almost every snap against Utah - Lyons played 63 out of 66 offensive snaps. Lyons played very well against Utah. He had 7 catches for 97 yards.

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In Evan Johnson's absence, Jayven Williams has stepped into a starting role and played well. Williams has held his own against some of the best wide receivers in the Big 12 over the last several weeks. Cornerback Therrian Alexander III, who went down with an injury against Utah, is not listed on the injury report, meaning he will be available to play against Utah.

Special teams contributor and tight end Will Zundel left the Utah game with an injury and did not return. He will not be available for the Baylor game.

What you need to know about the Baylor injury report

Baylor listed six players on the initial injury report. Five of the six have not played snaps for Baylor this year, meaning the Bears may be one of the healthiest teams in college football at this point of the season.

The only meaningful name on the Baylor injury report is starting defensive lineman Devonte Tezino. Tezino had a standout game against Auburn in the season opener, but he hasn't played since week two. The Bears' defense is accustomed to life without Tezino. Baylor's defensive line is one of the best defensive lines BYU will have faced this season.

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