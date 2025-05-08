Bear Bachmeier Hoping to 'Learn and Develop' From BYU QB Jake Retzlaff
Last week, BYU landed its potential quarterback of the future in Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier signed with Stanford as part of the 2025 recruiting class and enrolled in time for Spring camp. Then, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor was fired and Bachmeier opted to enter into the transfer portal.
Bachmeier was a BYU target coming out of high school and had an existing relationship with BYU's staff. Once Bachmeier entered the portal, the two sides came together and Bachmeier decided to commit to the Cougars.
Bear is a true freshman, so he will use the 2025 season to learn BYU's offense before competing for the starting job in 2026. In an interview with BYU Sports Nation, Bear said he hopes to learn from returning BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff both on and off the field.
"Jake is somebody with an incredible pedigree," Bachmeier said. "You always want to go in and compete, but I think learning and developing from somebody of Jake's stature is going to be great for my development. Then obviously the quarterback room is full of studs, so I think it'll just elevate my game and yeah, we'll see what happens in the future."
Bachmeier believes he can learn from Retzlaff off the field as well. Retzlaff is of the Jewish faith, and he has embraced his faith at BYU.
"I don't think there's anybody who epitomizes being in this culturally diverse realm better than Jake," Bachmeier said. "I mean, being Jewish and him really embracing his religion, you know, we're Catholic and I only think that we're only going to grow stronger with our faith. Being around and being in this atmosphere, being in this environment."
The family-oriented culture at BYU was a major selling point for the Bachmeier brothers when met with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. "When we sat down with Coach Stai, we're hearing stories of him getting mad at coaches for not going to their kids' game...that meant a lot because whether it was my younger brother had a game at 7 in the morning or my oldest brother had a game at 7 at night, my dad was always adamant on us going."Being very family oriented, that meant a lot to me...I feel like I'm already in love with the culture already."
Bear has all the physical tools to be a special player at BYU. He is listed at 6'2 and 225 pounds. He runs well and he is capable of making all the throws in BYU's offense. If he can develop into the player he is capable of becoming, he could be the quarterback of the future for Aaron Roderick.
Bear will be joined by his brother Tiger who also transferred from Stanford. Tiger is a wide receiver and expected to compete for a spot in the rotation right away. The Bachmeier brothers have the potential to impact BYU not only in 2025, but beyond.