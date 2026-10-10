Beyond the Box Score: Grades, Advanced Metrics, and Snap Counts From BYU’s Win

On Friday night, BYU beat Iowa State 24-10 in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggests. In this article, we're breaking down the grades, advanced metrics, and snap counts from the Cougars' win over the Cyclones.

Bear Bachmeier Shines

Bear Bachmeier proved the doubters wrong against Iowa State. Bachmeier was the highest-graded player in BYU's win over the Cyclones. He finished with 329 passing yards and 109 rushing yards, a total of 438 yards of offense.

Bachmeier had three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. The ball was never at risk when Bachmeier had it in his hands. His accuracy rate was 83%.

Bachmeier was 2/3 on throws beyond 20 yards in the air. His only incompletion was a drop by Kyler Kasper. On throws beyond 10 yards, Bachmeier was 6/10 for 213 yards. Bachmeier answered any questions about his ability to throw downfield.

Highest-Graded Players

Bear Bachmeier and Legend Glasker were the highest-graded players on offense. Glasker was BYU's leading receiver thanks to a 75-yard touchdown reception at the end of the third quarter. Besides Bachmeier and Glasker, most of the highest-graded players were on the defensive side of the ball. Keanu Tanuvasa, in particular, was dominant.

The Cougars also got great showings from linebackers Jake Clifton and Cade Uluave. Clifton replaced Isaiah Glasker in the lineup and played very, very well.

Bear Bachmeier - 92.1 Keanu Tanuvasa - 86.7 Legend Glasker - 82.9 Jake Clifton - 81.3 Cade Uluave - 81.0 Tommy Prassas - 79.7 Jayven Williams - 78.0 Anisi Purcell - 77.4 Bodie Schoonover - 75.1 Roger Saleapaga - 73.7 Faletau Satuala - 73.2 Walker Lyons - 73.0

The Pressure Mismatch & Havoc

This game was won on the line of scrimmage. From the opening drive, BYU's pass rush made Jaylen Raynor uncomfortable. The pressure mismatch in this game jumps off the page.

Bear Bachmeier was pressured on only 2 out of 33 dropbacks. The Cyclones blitzed 11 times and only had a pair of pressures to show for it. Jaylen Raynor, meanwhile, was pressured on 11 out of 34 dropbacks.

BYU pressure rate: 32.4%

Iowa State pressure rate: 6.1%

Another stat that jumped off the page? Havoc rate. BYU's defense had a havoc rate of 32% compared to a 5% havoc rate by Iowa State. Havoc rate is the % of plays with a sack, tackle for loss, interception, or pass breakup.

Advanced stat recap BYU vs Iowa State | BYU On SI

The Only Reason This Game Was Remotely Close

This game was not nearly as competitive as the final score suggests. The only reason this game was remotely close was red zone success. BYU scored only two touchdowns on five red zone trips.

That is noteworthy because in non-garbage time, BYU had been perfect in the red zone this season. That's where the absence of LJ Martin was painfully obvious. The Cougars will need to find ways to manufacture red zone touchdowns without Martin in the lineup.

Available Yards

In terms of available yards, BYU dominanted this game. The defense only allowed 24% of available yards while the offense gained 71% of available yards. This game was a few mistakes away from being a blowout.

BYU vs Iowa State available yards | BYU On SI

The BYU defense forced five three-and-outs in 11 possessions. It was as dominant of a showing against a Power Four team as BYU's had since joining the Big 12.

Snap Counts

A few notes on BYU's snap counts against Iowa State:

Kennan Pula's role is growing at safety - Pula played eight snaps and he was on the field in critical moments.

BYU continues to rotate a lot along the defensive line; no defensive lineman played more than 37 of the 58 total defensive snaps.

Kendal Wall only played 12 snaps but he found ways to impact the game. Wall has a way of showing up every week.

Besides Bear Bachmeier and the offensive line, Walker Lyons logged the most snaps on offense (48/62)

Right tackle Bott Mulitalo (40) played almost double the snaps of Siosiua Latu-Finau (22)

Legend Glasker only played 26 out of 58 snaps. Glasker probably needs to be on the field more as the season progresses.

Preston Rex had the most snaps among running backs with 38. Journee Tonga and Devuaghn Eka played 21 snaps and 9 snaps, respectively.

Two Quarterbacks in College Football

According to CougarStats, only two quarterbacks in college football have had 300+ passing yards and 100+ rushing yards in a single game this season: Bear Bachmeier and Drew Mestemaker.

The only players this season with 300+ passing and 100+ in the same game:



Bear Bachmeier - 329 passing, 109 rushing

Drew Mestemaker - 317 passing, 109 rushing — CougarStats (@CougarStats) October 10, 2026

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