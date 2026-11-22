Jojo Phillips signed with BYU as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Phillips first saw the field for BYU as a true freshman when he caught a touchdown pass against Iowa State. Ever since, Phillips has been a fixture in BYU's wide receiver rotation. However, he's never been the primary wide receiver in BYU's offense.

Phillips has been patiently waiting for his moment, as players like Darius Lassiter, Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, Legend Glasker, and Kyler Kasper got more targets. Meanwhile, Phillips has taken on the role of the veteran leader. In various interviews with media, young BYU wide receivers have credited Jojo Phillips for bringing them up to speed on BYU's offense.

Then in a must-win situation on the road againt Kansas, Phillips seized his moment. The first clutch moment of the game came on a fourth down in Kansas territory.

On 4th & 6, Bear Bachmeier was evading pressure and looking for a receiver beyond the sticks. Similar to their scramble-drill touchdown last week, Phillips found an opening in the defense and Bachmeier fit a ball into a tight window. Phillips came down with it, and that fourth down conversion turned into a touchdown.

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The Cougars took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and looked to be pulling away. Then later in the fourth quarter, a Legend Glasker fumble gave Kansas the ball at midfield and the Jayhawks moved down the field to tie the game.

BYU's offense responded with a key drive to setup a game-winning field goal. Matthias Dunn shanked the kick, sending the game to overtime. The first two overtimes didn't determine the outcome, so BYU and Kansas went to a third overtime. Kansas failed their two-point conversion, so BYU took the field with a chance to win the game.

Once again, Bear Bachmeier was under pressure. A blitzer evaded LJ Martin's pass protection so Bachmeier was hit as he threw a ball to Phillips who was running to the corner of the endzone. Bachmeier somehow got the ball to Phillips who was being covered by two Kansas Jayhawks, and Phillips came down with it.

If BYU gets to playoff, Phillips' catch will go down as one of the most clutch plays in BYU football history. It is a well-deserved moment for a player that has stayed and developed in a transient era of college football. The Cougars were in a must-win situation, and it was Jojo Phillips that sealed the victory.

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