Big 12 Power Rankings After Week Three of the College Football Season
The third week of the college football season is in the books. The Big 12 had a conference game featuring Houston and Colorado, and they were unbeaten in games against other conferences.
In this article, we'll unveil the BYU On SI Big 12 power rankings after week three.
1. Texas Tech
Texas Tech hasn't played anybody, but they are doing what great teams should do to bad teams. The Red Raiders beat Oregon State 45-14 on Saturday. For now, their dominance has earned them the top spot in our power rankings.
2. TCU
TCU looked like the best team in the league in a dominant win over North Carolina. Then after a bye week, the Horned Frogs beat Abilene Christian 42-21. Is TCU really good or is Abilene Christian better than North Carolina?
TCU has a way of going on a run every 4-5 years, maybe this is their year to go on another one.
3. Utah
For the first time this season, Utah's offense showed some flaws against Wyoming. The Utes looked dominant in a 43-10 win over UCLA, but it turns out the Bruins might be the worst P4 team in the country.
Still, the Utes are good on defense and they will be a tough out in conference play. We will learn much more about Utah next week against Texas Tech.
4. Iowa State
Iowa State is the only 4-0 team in the league and they have two wins over a P4 team. Rocco Becht has been great and the Cyclones look like a team that could challenge for the Big 12 title once again. However, the Cyclones struggled in an ugly 24-16 win over Arkansas State.
5. BYU
The BYU defense has been not only the best in the Big 12 this season, but perhaps the best defense in the country. The Cougars have proven they can win games even with a true freshman quarterback, and the defense is good enough to allow Bear Bachmeier to slowly improve as the season progresses.
BYU has a Big 12 championship-caliber roster. They will return to action this Saturday against ECU.
6. Arizona State
Arizona State wasn't as sharp as you would expect against NAU and they lost to Mississippi State in week two. The Sun Devils really miss Cam Skattebo on offense, but the Leavitt-Tyson connection was on point against Texas State.
Tyson might be the best player in the conference.
7. Baylor
Baylor bounced back from a week one loss to Auburn with a week two road win over SMU. The Bears have arguably the best quarterback in the league in Sawyer Robertson, and they handled Samford on Saturday.
8. Arizona
Arizona dominated Hawaii and Weber State in back-to-back weeks. Then they took care of business against Kansas State. The Wildcats have looked more like the 2023 version of themselves under Noah Fifita.
9. Kansas
Kansas dropped a road game at Missouri. The Jayhawks look much-improved in 2025, but it remains to be seen if they can get over the hump.
10. Houston
Houston has a solid defense once again, and their offense is capable of putting up points. The Cougars handled Colorado in their conference opener.
11. West Virginia
West Virginia laid an egg against Ohio and lost to starters on offense. It looked like it could be a long year for Rich Rod in his return to Morgantown. Then, the Mountaineers pulled out a rivalry win over ACC foe Pitt. They climbed a few spots in our rankings as a result.
12. Kansas State
No Big 12 team has been more disappointing than Kansas State in 2025. The Wildcats were sloppy in week one in Dublin, but that was understandable. Wet conditions, international travel, week zero, that's the perfect set of circumstances for a sloppy performance.
What can't be explained was Kansas State's near loss to FCS foe North Dakota in week two and home loss to Navy in week three. They are now 1-3 after a loss to Arizona.
Kansas State entered the season as one of the Big 12 favorites, and they early-season struggles have hurt the perception of the Big 12.
13. Cincinnati
Cincinnati showed well defensively against Nebraska in week one, but lacked the offensive firepower to pull out a win. The Bearcats beat Bowling Green 34-20 in week two.
The Bearcats put up 70 points over an FCS foe on Saturday.
14. Colorado
Colorado turned to third-string quarterback Ryan Staub against Houston, searching for a spark on offense. Besides the second quarter where the Buffaloes put up 14 points, they weren't able to consistently move the chains.
The Buffaloes need to prove themselves in the trenches before they will climb our power rankings.
15. UCF
Like BYU, UCF had the week off.
UCF trailed Jax State 10-3 in the fourth quarter before scoring 14 points on their way to a 17-10 win. For that reason, the Knights will be near the bottom of the power rankings until they prove themselves against an FBS opponent.
16. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State had the week off after an embarrassing performance against Oregon last week.
Oklahoma State legendary head coach Mike Gundy's seat is scorching hot. The Cowboys got demolished by Oregon, and Gundy's commentary about NIL was out of touch.
Oklahoma State looks like the worst team in the league for the second consecutive season, something that would have been unthinkable five years ago.