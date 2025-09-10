Big 12 Power Rankings After Week Two of the College Football Season
The second week of the college football season is in the books. The Big 12 had ups and downs in week two, as Baylor beat SMU and Arizona State los to Mississippi State.
In this article, we'll unveil the BYU On SI Big 12 power rankings after week two.
1. TCU
TCU looked like the best team in the league in a dominant win over North Carolina. Josh Hoover is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the league, and the Horned Frogs are as talented as any team in the league across the other position groups.
TCU has a way of going on a run every 4-5 years, maybe this is their year to go on another one.
2. Iowa State
Iowa State is the only 3-0 team in the league and the only team with two wins over a P4 team. Rocco Becht has been great and the Cyclones look like a team that could challenge for the Big 12 title once again. Iowa State beat rival Iowa in week two.
3. Utah
Utah's offense looked dominant in a 43-10 win over UCLA, and the Utes put up 63 points vs Cal Poly. UCLA is not good - they lost to UNLV in week two. However, Utah gets credit for having one of the better wins in the conference thus far given the style points.
4. Texas Tech
It was just last year that Texas Tech needed to stop a two-point conversion attempt to pull out a 52-51 win over Abilene Christian. This time around, the Red Raiders have handled business in a 67-7 win over AR-Pine Bluff anda 62-14 win over Kent State.
We really won't know much about the Red Raiders until they kickoff conference play on the road against Utah.
5. BYU
The BYU defense has been not only the best in the Big 12 this season, but perhaps the best defense in the country. The Cougars have proven they can win games even with a true freshman quarterback, and the defense is good enough to allow Bear Bachmeier to slowly improve as the season progresses.
BYU has a Big 12 championship-caliber roster.
6. Baylor
Baylor bounced back from a week one loss to Auburn with a week two road win over SMU. The Bears have arguably the best quarterback in the league in Sawyer Robertson.
7. Arizona State
Arizona State wasn't as sharp as you would expect against NAU and they lost to Mississippi State in week two. The Sun Devils really miss Cam Skattebo on offense.
8. Kansas
Kansas dropped a road game at Missouri. The Jayhawks look much-improved in 2025, but it remains to be seen if they can get over the hump.
9. Arizona
Arizona dominated Hawaii and Weber State in back-to-back weeks. While the competition has been supbar, the Wildcats have looked more like the 2023 version of themselves under Noah Fifita.
10. Kansas State
No Big 12 team has been more disappointing than Kansas State in 2025. The Wildcats were sloppy in week one in Dublin, but that was understandable. Wet conditions, international travel, week zero, that's the perfect set of circumstances for a sloppy performance.
What can't be explained was Kansas State's near loss to FCS foe North Dakota in week two and home loss to Navy in week three.
Kansas State entered the season as one of the Big 12 favorites, and they early-season struggles have hurt the perception of the Big 12.
11. Houston
Houston appears to have a solid defense once again. The Cougars shutout SF Austin in a 27-0 win in week one and they allowed just nine points to Rice. We won't learn much about Houston until week three when they host Colorado.
12. Colorado
Colorado got three turnovers in the first half against Georgia Tech, but failed to convert on those opportunities in a 27-20 loss in week one. The Buffaloes responded with a 31-7 win over Delaware.
13. Cincinnati
Cincinnati showed well defensively against Nebraska in week one, but lacked the offensive firepower to pull out a win. The Bearcats beat Bowling Green 34-20 in week two.
14. UCF
UCF trailed Jax State 10-3 in the fourth quarter before scoring 14 points on their way to a 17-10 win. For that reason, the Knights will be near the bottom of the power rankings until they prove themselves against a FBS opponent.
15. West Virginia
West Virginia laid an egg against Ohio and lost to starters on offense. It looks like it oculd be a long year for RIch Rod in his return to Morgantown.
16. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State legendary head coach Mike Gundy's seat is scorching hot. The Cowboys got demolished by Oregon, and Gundy's commentary about NIL was out of touch.
Oklahoma State looks like the worst team in the league for the second consecutive season, something that would have been unthinkable five years ago.