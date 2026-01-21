Big 12 Unveils BYU's 2026 Football Schedule

On Wednesday, the Big 12 unveiled the 2026 football schedule. The Cougars will kickoff 2026 conference play a few weeks earlier than normal in a week two matchup against Arizona. Both BYU and Arizona could be ranked at the time of that game.

Below is the complete schedule.

vs Utah Tech - 9/5/26

The Cougars will kickoff the season with a tune-up game against Utah Tech. BYU will be heavily favored in this game.

vs Arizona - 9/12/26

For the third time in as many years, BYU will play Arizona in Big 12 play. Arizona, UCF, and Utah are the only three teams that BYU will have played three consecutive years. BYU will kickoff conference play with an early week two game against the Wildcats.

@ Colorado State - 9/19/26

BYU will take a trip to Colorado to take on former Mountain West foe Colorado State. The Rams will be led by a new coach in Jim Mora. Mora recently hired BYU assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Mitchell to lead the Rams' quarterbacks.

@ TCU - 10/3/26

BYU takes on TCU in Fort Worth one year after dominating the Horned Frogs in Provo. TCU will be without starting quarterback Josh Hoover who transferred to Indiana.

vs Iowa State - 10/10/26

Nobody P4 has lost more starters to the transfer portal than Iowa State. The Cyclones will be unrecognizable from the teams that have been coached by Matt Campbell in the past. Iowa State comes to Provo for the second time since BYU joined the Big 12.

vs Notre Dame - 10/17/26

BYU and Notre Dame will likely face each other in October. The Fighting Irish will be the marquee opponent of the Cougars' non-conference slate. This game could give BYU a chance to change the national perception of the program.

@ UCF - 10/24/26

BYU takes on UCF in Orlando. The Knights can be hard to beat at home, but the Cougars are 2-0 against UCF since joining the Big 12.

vs Arizona State - 10/31/26

BYU and Arizona State played in an instant classic in 2024 that turned into a Big 12 championship play-in game. The Cougars and the Sun Devils will rematch for the first time since that game, this time in Provo. Arizona State will feature a lot of new faces in 2026.

@ Utah - 11/7/26

BYU and Utah are scheduled to play in Salt Lake City in 2026. It's never an easy game for BYU when they take on the Utes up at Rice Eccles. BYU and Utah will play each other in November, although it will not be played on rivalry weekend.

vs Baylor - 11/14/26

Dave Aranda is on the hot seat going into the 2026 season. Frankly, Aranda might not be the head coach by the time the Bears come to Provo. The Bears will be led by Florida transfer quarterback DJ Lagway.

@ Kansas - 11/21/26

Kansas has been BYU's kryptonite in the Big 12. The Cougars are 0-2 agains the Jayhawaks and looking for their first win over Kansas since joining the Big 12.

vs Cincinnati - 11/28/26

Cincinnati comes to Provo for the second time since joining the Big 12. The Cougars are 2-0 against the Bearcats since becoming conference peers.

