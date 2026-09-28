‘I Lost 99% of Everything’—Real Madrid, Brazil Legend Opens Up on Crisis

Legendary Real Madrid and Brazil fullback Roberto Carlos revealed he lost almost his entire fortune earned during his soccer career due to problems involving his former agent and family issues.

Speaking at the Football Summit in Portugal, the 53-year-old said almost all of the money he made during his playing days—estimated at more than $183 million (€160 million)—was wiped out.

“I had problems with people who left me with zero money. Because of agents and family issues, I lost 99% of everything I had earned in football,” he said.

“I had a very serious family problem,” Carlos added, before describing the moment he realized the extent of what had happened: “On Thursday, I went to bed at midnight and on Friday, I received a pile of documents I knew nothing about. That’s when I realized I had lost my entire history.”

Carlos did not name the agent involved or explain exactly where his money went.

Carlos Issues Plea to the Next Generation

Roberto Carlos is hoping his mistakes can help the next generation. | Manuel Velasquez/FIFA/Getty Images

Carlos took the opportunity to urge younger players to learn from his mistakes.

“I made mistakes, and therefore, I ask younger players not to do the same,” he said. “I always thought about future plans after my playing career. It’s about building a history as a player and leveraging your image. When I decided to leave football, I already had my sporting director’s license and was working with many brands.”

One of the most decorated fullbacks of his generation, Carlos won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, along with three Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles with Real Madrid during his 24-year playing career.

Since retiring in the 2010s, he has enjoyed a varied career away from the pitch, working with several media brands before taking on a more permanent role as a Real Madrid ambassador.