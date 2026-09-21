Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Announced for No. 9 BYU at TCU

After taking down Colorado State on Saturday, no. 9 BYU will take a week off before resuming conference play next week. Up next is a road challenge at TCU on October 3rd, the same day as General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Monday, the kickoff time and broadcast plans were announced for BYU-TCU.

The Cougars and the Horned Frogs will get primetime treatment with kickoff at 5:00 PM. The game will be broadcast either on ESPN or ESPN 2 depending on the outcomes of this weekend's games. The other game competing for the primary ESPN slot is Arkansas-Texas A&M. If Texas A&M upsets LSU, BYU-TCU will probably be televised on ESPN2.

Since there is no longer a Saturday evening session for General Conference, BYU-TCU will not conflict with any sessions of conference.

BYU vs TCU — GAME UPDATE!! pic.twitter.com/hISuRgqMTF — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 21, 2026

Big 12 Broadcast Windows

BYU-TCU got one of the better broadcast windows in the Big 12 that weekend. The other premier windows that weekend will include Texas Tech at Colorado on FOX and Cincinnati at Arizona in the extra late FOX timeslot. Baylor will also take on Arizona State in the late-night window.

Week 5️⃣ TV Times 📺⏰ pic.twitter.com/RRpNTi3PKB — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 21, 2026

Competing Games in the Same Broadcast Window

Besides Colorado-Texas Tech, BYU-TCU will be competing with a couple notable games that Saturday night. Washington will travel to Southern California to take on USC in that time slot. Other games that could be played around that time are Miami-Clemson and Notre Dame North-Carolina. Those two games were placed under a six-day hold.

All things considered, this game represents an opportunity for BYU to play in front of a healthy tv audience. For some college football fans, this will be the first time they watch BYU in 2026.

What's At Stake When BYU Takes on TCU

For months, everyone has had the BYU-Notre Dame game circled. The TCU game is the biggest hurdle standing between BYU and a potential top 10 showdown against the Fighting Irish. The two games between now and the Notre Dame game are TCU and Iowa State. The Cougars will be favored against Iowa State at home, so the road test at TCU will be critical.

Using FPI game probabilities, there is a 58% chance that BYU will be 5-0 when it takes on Notre Dame. If BYU beats TCU, that will go up to 84%.

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