One Wildcard at Every Position for BYU Heading Into Spring Camp

BYU kicks off Spring Camp on Friday. Every year, there are players that take on more greater roles than initially anticipated. For a developmental program like BYU, it's a core philosophy. Before Isaiah Glasker and Tanner Wall were star players for BYU in 2025, they were role players that primarily played special teams. Those wildcard players are not only critical to the overall depth, but the long-term ceiling of the starting lineup.

In this article, we'll talk about one wildcard player at every position heading into Spring Camp 2026.

Quarterback: Enoch Watson

Bear Bachmeier will be the starting quarterback in 2026. That is not up for debate. Behind Bachmeier, Enoch Watson and Treyson Bourguet will compete for the backup job.

Watson is a true freshman returned missionary. Treyson Bourguet is a veteran player with starting experience at Western Michigan. If Watson can win the backup job, it would signal a healthy quarterback room that is three-deep. If Watson isn't ready and it's clear he isn't ready, then BYU would be a couple injuries away from being in a very precarious spot at the most important position.

As of the start of Spring Camp, BYU only has three quarterbacks on the roster.

Running Back: Jovesa Damuni

LJ Martin will take the lion's share of carries in 2026. Behind Martin, one could argue that BYU's running back room is thin. Sione Moa has suffered two injuries that limited his availability in both of his years at BYU.

Jovesa Damuni appeared to lose the trust of the coaching staff when he fumbled against West Virginia early in the conference slate. He didn't play meaningful snaps again until it was absolutely necessary in the bowl game.

Then there's Devaughn Eka who is just a true freshman, albeit a true freshman with promise. Any immediate impact from a true freshman should be a cherry on top, and not something that is required to win games.

The wildcard in this room is Jovesa Damuni. If he's ready, the BYU running back room is three-deep at minimum. If not, BYU is at risk of being in the same spot they were last year: with only two running backs they trust to play on an every-down basis. To his credit, Jovesa Damuni played well when his number was called against Georgia Tech. He finished that game with 48 yards on 7 carries and he added 19 receiving yards.

Wide Receiver: Jaron Pula

Without Parker Kingston on the roster, BYU returns very little production at wide receiver. One true freshman that could elavate the entire room by being ready to contribute right away is Jaron Pula. Pula, a four-star recruit, joined the program in time for Spring Camp.

Pula is one of the more physically gifted wide receivers to come out of state of Utah. He is already 200 pounds, so physically speaking, he appears ready to play. It will come down to his ability to digest the playbook and develop chemistry with Bear Bachmeier.

Historically, the most talented wide receivers in BYU history have found playing time early. Pula has the talent to do the same.

Tight End: Roger Saleapaga II

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Roger Saleapaga (83) celebrates with fans after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At this point of the offseason, we are expecting Walker Lyons to start at tight end. Besides Lyons, BYU brings back very little production at tight end. Oregon transfer Roger Saleapaga was a coveted recruit coming out of high school, but he was limited to a run-blocking role at Oregon. The Ducks had two first-round prospects at tight end and Saleapaga was the third in line.

For BYU's sake, especially considering the questions at wide receiver, Saleapaga needs to be ready to impact the game as both a pass-catcher and a run-blocker.

Offensive Line: Bott Mulitalo

BYU returns a few starters along the offensive line. They also bring in three transfers with starting experience. Meanwhile, there is a highly recruited true freshman that could shake things up by competing for a spot early in his career.

Bott Mulitalo is new to the offensive line. He was a coveted defensive line recruit before he switched to the offensive side of the ball as a senior in high school. Given his limited time at that position, it's probably a little too much to ask for him to be ready right away. Still, he's talented enough to make it happen. If he's ready, it would signal good depth in 2026 and a multi-year starter down the road.

Defensive End: Kini Fonohema

BYU has brought in a lot of highly-recruited players at defensive end. Some of them, like Nusi Taumoepeau and Hunter Clegg, have already played a lot of snaps. Others, like former Springville star Kini Fonohema, have been patiently waiting their turn.

Kini Fonohema was a high-ceiling prospect when he signed with BYU. However, he was only 220 pounds. Fonohema is now up to 250 pounds and we think he could break through and become a contributor in 2026.

Defensive Tackle: Ulavai Fetuli

Ulavai Fetuli, a redshirt freshman, got some playing time as a true freshman in 2025. He is up 10 pounds since last year and is now listed at 285 pounds. Fetuli is part of a very experienced room featuring Keanu Tanuvasa, Anisi Purcell, and Just Kirkland. Somebody on the roster needs to show that they are ready to provide depth in 2026 before stepping into a starting role in 2027. We believe Fetuli has the potential to be that guy.

Linebacker: Ephraim Asiata

BYU DE Ephraim Asiata | BYU Photo

It's easy to forget how coveted Ephraim Asiata was as a high school recruit. He suffered a life-threatening injury in high school that slowed his development, but he was still a top prospect coming out of high school.

In two years at BYU, Asiata has drawn praise from BYU's coaching staff for how physical and athletic he is. He suffered an injury early in the 2025 season that sidelined him for most of the year. Additionally, his weight has prevented him from being an every-down player. He is listed at 210 pounds.

If Asiata is ready to contribute in 2026, he would elevate the depth and the ceiling of the BYU linebacker room that is already stacked with talent.

Safety: Matthias Leach

BYU safety Matthias Leach runs out for Pop-Tarts Bowl | BYU Photo

It's pretty safe to assume that BYU's top three safeties going into Spring Camp will be Faleta Satuala, Raider Damuni, and Tommy Prassas.

Behind those three, the fourth and final spot on the two-deep is up for grabs. Keep an eye on Texas native Matthias Leach who is entering his third year with the program. Leach was a super athlete coming out of high school who also stared as a high jumper. He is up to 185 pounds and could be the fourth safety that rotates in.

Cornerback: Jordyn Criss

BYU cornerback Jordyn Criss at BYU Fall Camp | BYU Photo

Jordyn Criss was a true freshman in 2025. He was behind veteran cornerbacks like Mory Bamba, Evan Johnson, and Tre Alexander. Still, Criss drew praise from the defensive staff from his performance in practice. Now a redshirt freshman, Criss could crack the two-deep at see the field in 2026.