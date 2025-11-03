BYU at Texas Tech Will Feature a Unique Uniform Matchup
The eyes of the college football world will be on Lubbock, Texas on Saturday when no. 8 BYU takes on no. 9 Texas Tech. It will be the first top 10 matchup in BYU football history. The game will be featured by College GameDay and it will have a massive impact on the Big 12 title race. The winner of this game will have a clear path to the Big 12 title game.
This game will feature a unique uniform matchup. Despite being the visiting team, BYU will wear its all royal blue uniforms with a new helmet. The "Sailor Coug" logo will replace the classic logo on BYU's helmet.
Texas Tech will also debut a new uniform. The Red Raiders will introdue the Patrick Mahomes "GalavICED" uniform - a whiteout uniform with grey and red highlights.
BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.
Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025
BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.
BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.
Colorado - All white uniforms with royal trim
BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.
Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in a rainy game against Arizona. The Cougars pulled off a fourth quarter comeback and won the game in overtime.
Utah - All Royal
For the second consecutive season, BYU wore the same combination against Utah and pulled out a win.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU went back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season
TCU - Classic Royal Home
BYU will rep the classics in November against former Mountain West foe TCU.
Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.