BYU's Chances at a 'Special' Season According to ESPN FPI
Last year, BYU shocked the Big 12 with an 11-win season that included a 9-0 start. Even though BYU missed out on the conference title game due to tiebreaker rules, it was a special season for BYU in just the second season in the Big 12.
BYU will be looking to go on another run in 2025. ESPN FPI released the game-by-game predictions for the 2025 season. In this article, we will look at BYU's chances to have another special season based on the ESPN FPI win probabilities.
Odds of a Special Season
A "special season" will be defined as 10 or more regular season wins. 10 or more regular seasons would give BYU a chance to go to Arlington and play in the Big 12 title game. FPI gives BYU a 26% chance to win 10 or more games and an 8% chance to win 11 or more games. These projections will update as the season progresses
- 1 or more win: 100%
- 2 or more wins: 100%
- 3 or more wins: 100%
- 4 or more wins: 100%
- 5 or more wins: 99%
- 6 or more wins: 97%
- 7 or more wins: 91%
- 8 or more wins: 75%
- 9 or more wins: 51%
- 10 or more wins: 26%
- 11 or more wins: 8%
- Undefeated: 1%
FPI Rankings for Big 12 Teams
Here are the updated 2025 rankings for Big 12 teams. There is a logjam from 16-36.
- Kansas State (18th nationally)
- BYU (22)
- Arizona State (24)
- Kansas (26)
- Baylor (28)
- Iowa State (33)
- Texas Tech (35)
- TCU (36)
- UCF (41)
- Utah (45)
- Colorado (48)
- Cincinnati (53)
- West Virginia (56)
- Oklahoma State (61)
- Arizona (66)
- Houston (70)
Conference Title Odds
The Big 12 is the most difficult power conference to predict by a wide margin. The FPI predictions reflect that. No team has greater than a 25% chance to win the conference. FPI gives BYU a 15.2% chance to win the Big 12. Here are the conference title odds for every team in the league.
- Kansas State - 24.5%
- Arizona State - 16.0%
- BYU - 15.2%
- Kansas - 11.7%
- Baylor - 11.2%
- Iowa State - 5.2%
- Texas Tech - 4.1%
- TCU - 3.8%
- UCF - 2.8%
- Utah - 1.8%
- Colorado - 1.4%
- Cincinnati - 1.3%
- Oklahoma State - 0.4%
- West Virginia - 0.3%
- Arizona - 0.2%
- Houston - 0.1%
College Football Playoff Odds
BYU has a 17.8% chance to make the College Football Playoff per FPI. That ranks third in the Big 12.
- Kansas State - 27.0%
- Arizona State - 18.9%
- BYU - 17.8%
- Kansas - 14.2%
- Baylor - 12.5%
- Iowa State - 6.6%
- Texas Tech - 5.3%
- TCU - 4.9%
- UCF - 4.3%
- Utah - 2.3%
- Colorado - 1.6%
- Cincinnati - 1.5%
- Oklahoma State - 0.5%
- West Virginia - 0.4%
- Arizona - 0.2%
- Houston - 0.1%
Chances to Reach a Bowl Game
FPI is bullish on BYU's chances to reach at least six wins and reach bowl eligibility again in 2025.
- Kansas State - 97.9%
- Arizona State - 97.8%
- BYU - 97.5%
- Kansas - 94.8%
- Texas Tech - 91.0%
- Baylor - 88.4%
- UCF - 86.0%
- Iowa State - 83.4%
- TCU - 74.7%
- Colorado - 70.9%
- Utah - 68.4%
- Cincinnati - 66.0%
- West Virginia - 49.7%
- Houston - 42.8%
- Oklahoma State - 42.1%
- Arizona - 34.9%