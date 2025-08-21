ESPN FPI Predicts Every Game on the 2025 BYU Football Schedule
The 2025 college football season is just around the corner. For the first time this offseason, ESPN updated the game-by-game predictions for every game of the 2025 college football season. FPI favors BYU in 11 out of 12 regular season games.
Portland State
ESPN FPI Win Probability: 99%
There is little doubt that BYU will win this game - and it probably won't be close. The Cougars are favored by five touchdowns against Portland State. The FPI win probability reflects that.
Stanford
ESPN FPI Win Probability: 81%
Stanford comes to Provo after a tumultuous offseason. The Cardinal lost their head coach in March and consequentially lost multiple impact players to the transfer portal, including BYU starting quarterback Bear Bachmeier.
All eyes will be on the Bachmeier family in this game - both Tiger and Bear started their college football careers at Stanford.
FPI gives BYU an 81% chance to win.
@ East Carolina
ESPN FPI Win Probability: 79%
The most challenging game of the non-conference slate according to FPI. The Cougars have to travel two time zones to take on East Carolina before kicking off conferenc eplay.
@ Colorado
ESPN FPI Win Probability: 62%
The Cougars kickoff the 2025 conference slate with a road game at Colorado. The Buffaloes will be seeking revenge after getting embarrassed by BYU in the Alamo Bowl. FPI gives BYU an edge in this way-too-early forecast.
West Virginia
ESPN FPI Win Probability: 82%
This is BYU's most winnable conference game according to FPI. The Cougars have an 82% chance to beat Rich Rod and the WVU Mountaineers.
At this point of the year, few people know what to expect from WVU in 2025.
@ Arizona
ESPN FPI Win Probability: 73%
FPI favors BYU in a conference road game in Tuscon. The Wildcats were very bad by the end of the 2024 season. It remains to be seen whether they will rebound in 2025 or whether Brett Brennan will be on the hot seat.
Utah
ESPN FPI Win Probability: 70%
The rivalry game. BYU hosts Utah riding a two-game winning streak in the rivalry. BYU will be looking to win three straight over Utah for the first time since the early 1990's. FPI gives the Cougars a 70% chance to beat the Utes.
Iowa State
ESPN FPI Win Probability: 47%
The road game at Iowa State is the most difficult game on the 2025 schedule according to FPI. FPI essentially calls this game a tossup, giving BYU a 47% chance to win.
Texas Tech
ESPN FPI Win Probability: 56%
Anoter near tossup. FPI gives BYU a slight edge over Texas Tech in a road game in Lubbock.
TCU
ESPN Win Probability: 68%
BYU hosts TCU in Provo for the first time since the two teams were in the Mountain West together. FPI is bullish on BYU's chances, giving the Cougars a 68% chance to win.
Cincinnati
ESPN Win Probability: 60.5%
A sneaky contender to be a late road challenge - BYU takes on Cincinnati in late November. FPI gives BYU the early edge
UCF
ESPN Win Probability: 72.7%
BYU closes out the 2025 regular season at home against UCF. Similar to the Houston game last year, BYU will close out the 2025 regular season against a warm-weather team. Advantage to BYU.