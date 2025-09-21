BYU Coach Hints at ECU Sign Stealing in Previous Matchup
On Saturday evening, BYU traveled to East Carolina and took down the ECU Pirates 34-13. The Cougars led by double digits throughout the second half and the outcome was never really in doubt after BYU got a pick-six to end the first half.
After the game, BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga went to social media to celebrate the win. In his post, Unga hinted at ECU stealing signs in a previous matchup.
"Rough when you can't steal signals huh," Unga wrote.
Unga was the BYU running backs coach back in 2022 when BYU lost to ECU 27-24. The Pirates hit a game-winning field goal as time expired for the walk-off victory. That was the only matchup between BYU and ECU in Unga's tenure at BYU.
It was a strange game back in 2022. The Cougars and the Pirates were tied at 24 in the fourth quarter when BYU was faced with a 4th & 2 from the ECU 12. BYU running back Miles Davis was stuffed for no gain on fourth down and the Cougars turned it over on downs.
On BYU's next possession, the Cougars were faced with another fourth-down try and the game remained tied at 24. This time, faced 4th & 1 from their own 44. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was stuffed on a quarterback sneak and BYU turned it over on downs again.
While we will probably never hear the full story, it appears that Unga believes ECU was stealing BYU's offensive signals back in 2022. Sign stealing is allowed in college football unless electronic equipment is used to record to signals according to the Associated Press.
Since 2022, college football has moved to coach-to-player communication. When BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick calls a play in 2025, for example, the play goes directly to the headset inside Bear Bachmeier's helmet. Back in 2022, BYU would have used signs and signals to call in the plays.
The sign-stealing scandal at Michigan - which loomed over their 2023 championship - was a catalyst for the NCAA to move to coach-to-player communication.