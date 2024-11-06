BYU Comes In at No. 9 in the First College Football Playoff Rankings
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee unveiled the first CFP rankings of the 2024 season. While the AP Poll and Coaches poll are mostly for show, the CFP rankings are not. The CFP rankings determine the times that will qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff at the end of the season.
BYU, who is 8-0 and in first place in the Big 12, came in at no. 9 in the first edition of the rankings, meaning if the season ended today, BYU would be in the College Football Playoff as the 4-seed.
Three other Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 20. Colorado (20), Kansas State (19), and Iowa State (17). BYU has two wins over teams ranked inside the CFP top 20. SMU is ranked no. 13 and Kansas State is ranked no. 19. Below is the first edition of the CFP rankings.
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Pitt
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Louisville
- Clemson
- Missouri
- Army
Here are a few instant takeaways from the rankings:
Boise State is only a few spots behind BYU. The Big 12 champion is in serious danger of losing a top four seed if they are not undefeated.
The committee is valuing the eye test over resumes. BYU's resume is better than Miami, Indiana, Texas, Penn State, and Tennessee with two top 20 wins. It didn't matter in the end and BYU was still ranked below those teams.
SMU is on the cusp of earning an at-large bid. The Mustangs have a path to the CFP. That win looks really good for BYU.
The Big 12 will be fighting an uphill battle to get two teams into the field based on their rankings this week.