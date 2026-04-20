BYU Football 2026 Spring Camp Awards: MVP, Most Improved, and Breakout Players

Earlier this month, the BYU football program wrappep up 2026 Spring Camp. In this article, we'll hand out the 2026 BYU On SI Spring Camp Awards.

MVP: Bear Bachmeier

True sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier looked like a talented quarterback quarterback with tons of potential back in 2025 Fall Camp. However, he also looked like a true freshman playing college football for the first time.

Fast forward to Spring Camp 2026 and Bachmeier looked like an experienced quarterback that has complete knowledge of the playbook. Bachmeier has taken on more of a leadership role going into his second season, and he consistnetly made plays throughout Spring Camp.

Play of the day on Monday evening was a long touchdown pass from Bear Bachmeier to Tei Nacua.



Nacua bobbled it a bit but was called a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/IpS3wpQapz — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Coming out of Spring Camp, there is no player more important to BYU's success than Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier looks poised to take a step forward in 2026.

Most Improved: Jojo Phillips

BYU needs someone to step up at wide receiver to replace its top two wide receivers from a season ago. Jojo Phillips looks ready to take a big step and be a go-to wide receiver in BYU's offense. Phillips had a productive Fall Camp last year before suffering an injury in week two that derailed his season.

Even though he returned to the lineup in November, Phillips struggled with some drops and, according to his own comments, his confidence.

Phillips bounced back with his best performance of the season in the bowl game. Aaron Roderick noted that Phillips has taken a "big step forward."

Shoestring catch from Jojo Phillips pic.twitter.com/TLCOdTYwV9 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

"Been happy with [the wide receivers'] development," Roderick said. "Jojo Phillips has taken a big step forward. You know, that injury he had last year was pretty serious. We don't talk a lot about details and stuff, but that was a tough injury and it hurt his confidence and it took him some time to get back."

Freshman Standout: Legend Glasker

Last December, BYU signed its highest-rated recruiting class in program history. A large chunk of that class enrolled early to participate in Spring Camp. Of the true freshmen that participated this spring, Legend Glasker stood out the most. It's still early and it's never fair to put too many expectations on a true freshman, but Legend Glasker might be the next big thing at wide receiver. He had a way of making impact plays whenever the media is able to watch practice.

When asked about newcomers that will make an impact, Aaron Roderick mentioned Glasker. "I'll probably forget about somebody, but Legend Glasker is somebody who's really stood out this spring. I expect him to contribute this fall," Roderick said.

If you have read our Spring Camp content here at BYU On SI, you will know that Legend Glasker has been a standout throughout the spring. Roderick's comments validated those observations.

Defensive Impact Transfer: Cade Uluave

Cade Uluave came to BYU to start right away. Uluave, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was an All-ACC selection last season. Uluave lived up to the hype in Spring Camp. In an interview with BYU On SI, BYU starting center Bruce Mitchell said he has never seen a mike linebacker as fast as Cade Uluave.

Uluave was also called one of the fastest players on the team by defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga.

Uluave will be start and be a critical player in a BYU linebacker room that will be the strength of the defense.

Offensive Impact Transfer: The Two Tight Ends

Throughout Spring Camp, new transfer tight ends Roger Saleapaga and Walker Lyons consistently made plays. At this point, we expect BYU to play Saleapaga and Lyons together a lot. If the season started today, we would predict both Saleapaga and Lyons to start.

With the question marks at wide receiver, there is an opportunity for a lot of tight end targets. We expect both Saleapaga and Lyons to be heavily featured in BYU's offense.

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

The Depth Chart Riser: Trevin Ostler

Coming into Spring Camp, Trevin Ostler was one of many names competing for the last starting spot at guard. Ostler, who played tight end for BYU last season in jumbo sets, had moved back to the offensive line. Throughout camp, Ostler got a lot of first-team reps. He is in position to not compete for the starting job, but potentially win it outright.