Ranking BYU Football's Position Groups After Spring Practice

2026 BYU Spring Camp is in the rearview mirror. Now that Spring Camp is in the books, it's time to reveal our position group power rankings. Position groups will be ranked using two criteria: starting talent and depth. Let's dive in.

1. Linebacker

The linebacker room is stacked with high-end starting talent in Isaiah Glasker, Cade Uluave, and Siale Esera. Behind those three, there is quality depth in Kansas State transfer Jake Clifton, Ace Kaufusi, and Miles Hall. There are also some young, talented players like Ephraim Asiata and Pierson Watson to add to the depth of that room.

BYU's linebacker room ranks first because it grades well in both starting talent and quality depth. BYU could have two all-conference players at this position in Isaiah Glasker and Cade Uluave. Uluave, a transfer from Cal, was a standout in Spring Camp.

2. Tight End

One of the biggest surprises of the month was the the seamless transition of BYU's two transfer tight ends: Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga. Lyons and Saleapaga drew rave reviews from teammates and coaches at the conclusion of Spring Camp. The answer to BYU's lost production at wide receiver is probably going to be elevated tight end usage.

Suddenly, the tight end room has high-end starting talent with quality depth in players with experience like Noah Moeaki and Keayan Nead.

3. Quarterback

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier at 2026 Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Bear Bachmeier is enjoying the benefits of a full offseason at BYU. In the longest media observation window of Spring Camp, Bachmeier shined, leading two long scoring drives against the first-team defense.

Play of the day on Monday evening was a long touchdown pass from Bear Bachmeier to Tei Nacua.



Nacua bobbled it a bit but was called a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/IpS3wpQapz — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

In that practice, Bachmeier hit a deep shot for a touchdown, moved the chain with his legs, and made other chunk-yardage gains with intermediate passes. He looks ready to take the next step and become one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.

Behind Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet looks to have the edge on the backup quarterback race. Bourguet has starting experience, has mastered the playbook with multiple years in the program, and made some nice plays during Spring Camp. Overall, the quarterback room is in a good spot for BYU in 2026.

4. Safety

Returning starter Faletau Satauala will be one of BYU's best players in 2026. Satuala has the potential to be a day one or day two pick in the NFL Draft. Along with Satuala, BYU returns experienced safeties Raider Damuni and Tommy Prassas.

Those three are clearly the top three, but behind them, two lesser-known names showed well in Spring Camp: Jarinn Kalama and Kennan Pula.

5. Offensive Line

The offensive line returns three starters in Bruce Mitchell, Andrew Gentry, and Kyle Sfarcioc. They attempted to reload through the transfer portal with players like Washington transfer Paki Finau who is in line to start at left tackle.

BYU will have 8-9 players with starting experience that could play. The question is whether they will be able to hold up against elite defensive lines like Notre Dame. Last year, BYU's offensive line struggled in losses to Texas Tech.

6. Defensive Line

BYU defensive end Tausili Akana performs a drill during Spring Camp | BYU Photo

On paper, BYU has a great combination of returning experience and high-end talent along the defensive line. However, BYU will need to get more production from its talented defensive ends than it got a season ago.

Last year, BYU's most talented defensive ends were freshmen. Now, those players have some experience and should be ready to take a step forward. The performance of the defensive ends could be the difference between a playoff appearance or not.

Now, BYU just needs to turn the talent into consistent production.

7. Running Back

BYU retrurns the best running back in the Big 12 and one of the best running backs in college football in LJ Martin. The starting talent is undeniable. LJ Martin will leave BYU as one of the best running backs to ever come through Provo.

The reason for this ranking is the depth behind LJ Martin.

Sione Moa is a quality backup. If he and LJ are healthy, BYU's running back room will be in a great spot. However, Moa is coming off a very serious injury that he suffered in 2025. He also dealt with injuries in 2024. Availability is the biggest question mark for Sione Moa.

After those two, however, depth is a question mark. BYU's other running backs are Devaughn Eka, Jovesa Damuni, and Preston Rex.

8. Cornerback

Like the running back position, BYU has two quality starters in Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander. If those two are healthy, the cornerback room will be in a good position. The next two in line appear to be Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams and redshirt freshman Jordyn Criss. Jonathan Kabeya is also in line to start at nickel.

If Williams and Criss develop into quality depth pieces, then the cornerback room will be in a good spot and will outperform this ranking.

The ranking of the cornerbacks is more a reflection of the health of the overall roster than and indictment of the cornerback room. This BYU roster is in a very good position after Spring Camp, and they appear to be poised to make another run at the Big 12 championship game.