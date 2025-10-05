BYU Football Cracks the Top 20 in the Latest AP Poll
On Sunday, the Associated Press unveiled the updated top 25. BYU improved from no. 23 to no. 18 in the latest AP Poll.
BYU surpassed all five ranked teams that lost on Saturday: Texas, Penn State, Florida State, Vanderbilt, and Iowa State.
Both Texas and Penn State went from the top 10 to all the way outside the top 25 after losing to Florida and UCLA, respectively. BYU still isn't getting a lot of national respect. Of the undefeated Power Four teams, BYU is the only one ranked outside the top 15.
Four teams from the Big 12 are currently in the top 25. Cincinnati is the first team out of the poll and Utah and TCU received a few votes as well.
Texas Tech moved into the top 10 with a convincing win over Houston. The Red Raiders are ranked ninth nationally, the highest in the Big 12.
Both Arizona State and BYU will have the chance to climb in the polls over the next month. BYU is scheduled to take on Utah (receiving votes), Iowa State (#22), and Texas Tech (#9). The Sun Devils will take on Utah (receiving votes), Texas Tech (#9), and Iowa State (#22).
Below is the updated AP top 25.
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Memphis
- USF
- Florida State
BYU will face a tough road test this weekend at Arizona. The Wildcats have one of the better signal-callers in the conference in Noah Fifita, and BYU will bring a potentially wounded defense to Tucson. BYU star linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly suffered injuries against WVU.
This could be the first game where the BYU offense will need to carry the team to a victory. BYU, led by true freshman Bear Bachmeier, has slowly gotten better and better this season. Bachmeier put up a career high 351 passing yards against West Virginia on Friday. BYU might need to surpass the 30-point threshold to win this game.