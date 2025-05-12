BYU Football Depth Chart Projection After the Spring Transfer Window
After 2025 Spring camp, we projected the 2025 depth chart. Then, the Spring transfer window opened. The Cougars lost three players to the portal that were in our projected two-deep (Keelan Marion, Harrison Taggart, Joshua Singh). The Cougars also added a handful of transfers that are now listed in our depth chart projections in Tiger Bachmeier, Bear Bachmeier, and Justin Kirkland. Following the Spring transfer window, we're going to take a stab at the 2025 depth chart for BYU. We'll start with the quarterback position.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- McCae Hillstead OR Bear Bachmeier
Jake Retzlaff is the undisputed starter heading into 2025.
We liked McCae Hillstead's chances to win the backup job, although the battle will continue into Fall camp. Then, BYU added Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier has all the natural ability to win the job, but he will be at a disadvantage in terms of knowledge of the playbook and practice reps. The battle for the backup quarterback spot will be one of Fall camp's top storylines. The winner of that job will probably have the best odds to become the starter in 2026.
Hillstead, who prepped down the road from BYU at Skyridge High School, has three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman at Utah State, he threw for 1,062 yards in 8 games played and he threw for 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Against James Madison in September of 2023, Hillstead threw for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
- Pokaiaua Haunga
LJ Martin will be one of the faces of the program in 2025. He will be a focal point of the offense as long as he is healthy.
Behind him, Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga will bring two different skillsets to the backup running back spot. Moa and Haunga will play but they will be used differently. Aaron Roderick said BYU can use Haunga in a myriad of ways.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Cody Hagen
- Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier
- LaMason Waller
- Jojo Phillips
- Tei Nacua
There's no debate that Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston will be in the wide receiver rotation. If the season started today, those three would be the starters.
BYU typically plays 5-6 wide receivers. Outside of those three, we think Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen will have spots in the rotation. Bachmeier was a true freshman standout at Stanford before his production dropped off last season. It wasn't only Bachmeier that saw his production drop - Stanford's passing production as a team took a dip in 2024.
Bachmeier will have to learn the playbook over the next few months, but we think he is capable of doing that. He earned his degree in Computer Science from Stanford in just 2.5 years.
Hagen is simply too talented to keep off the field for too long. Hagen was just a few months removed from his mission in 2024. Still, he was the first wide receiver out of the primary rotation. Hagen didn't participate in Spring camp as he recovered from an injury, but assuming he is healthy, we think he will crack the wide receiver rotation.
Outside of those five, there are a few candidates to take the sixth and final spot in the wide receiver rotation. Reggie Frischknecht is an intruiging option. He has not played the caliber of competition that he will face in the Big 12, but he has produced at every level of football that he has played.
Tei Nacua is probably the favorite to win that final spot. He was running with the first-team offense while Chase Roberts and Cody Hagen were sidelined during Spring camp.
We also added former four-star recruit LaMason Waller. When the Cougars bring in a highly-coveted wide receiver like Waller, it's not uncommon for them to be on the two-deep even if they eventually redshirt.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Noah Moeaki OR Ethan Erickson
Utah transfer Carsen Ryan will start for BYU at tight end. BYU made an emphasis to get Ryan the football "every day" according to BYU OC Aaron Roderick. The connection between Ryan and Retzlaff was a them during Spring camp.
The backup job behind Ryan is still up for grabs. Ethan Erickson and Noah Moeaki were the two that got the most reps with the first-team offense behind Ryan. We gave them a slight edge over newcomer Keayen Nead who will join the program after transferring from New Mexico.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Jake Griffin OR Andrew Williams
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Joe Brown
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Guard
- Sonny Makasini OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Austin Leausa
The starting offensive line still needs to be solidified. Here is what we know as of today:
- Isaiah Jatta will start at left tackle per Aaron Roderick
- Weylin Lapuaho will start
- Bruce Mitchell will start
- Andrew Gentry was not fully available during the Spring, but once he is healthy, he will compete for a starting tackle job. We expect him to win a starting spot.
- SUU transfer Kyle Sfarcioc will push for a starting position
- Austin Leausa will compete for a spot as well, either at tackle or at guard
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliami Po'uha OR Tausili Akana
- Logan Lutui
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi OR Ephraim Asiata
Perhaps no position battles were less solidified than the defensive end spots after Spring camp.
The defensive end battles could come down to upside vs experience. BYU's two most experienced defensive ends are Logan Lutui and Bodie Schoonover. However, BYU's defensive ends with the highest upside are Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kinilau Fonohema, Viliami Po'uha and Ephraim Asiata.
This battle will continue into Fall camp. For today's edition, we went with experience in the starting lineup.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- John Taumoepeau
- Justin Kirkland
- Anisi Purcell OR Sani Tuala
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa was arguably the most important transfer addition for BYU. Tanuvasa was a two-year starter at Utah, and you can put him in the projected starting lineup for BYU in 2025. Then, BYU went and added Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland to add more experience up front. We expect both Tanuvasa and Kirkland to start.
Anisi Purcell, a two-year starter for SUU, transferred to BYU and will compete for time at this spot. Purcell slid inside after playing defensive and at SUU. Purcell had multiple quarterback hurries in Spring camp and had a nose for the football.
Snow College transfer John Taumoepeau will be in the rotation as well. Taumoepeau was getting first-team reps in Spring camp.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Choe Bryant-Strother
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ace Kaufusi
- Siale Esera
- Miles Hall
Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker are surefire starters. Those are two of the best players on the roster in 2025. The Taggart news does not change their status moving forward.
Without Harrison Taggart, we moved Siale Esera into the starting lineup. During Spring camp, Jay Hill called Harrison Taggart and Siale Esera mike linebackers 1A and 1B. Esera was recovering from an injury last season and he was limited for most of the season. When he was healthy as a true freshman, Esera showed flashes of greatness. Esera will be the most likely candidate to slide into the starting lineup.
Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Faletau Satuala
- Raider Damuni
- Tommy Prassas
We give Tanner Wall and Raider Damuni the edge to win the starting spots at safety. Faletau Satuala and Tommy Prassas got a lot of meaningful reps as true freshmen in 2024. We expect both of them in the two-deep in 2025 and we expect them to push Wall and Damuni.
Faletau Satuala is a candidate to take a big step forward between now and Fall camp. Satuala made a few really nice plays during Spring camp - his talent is evident.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Tre Alexander
- Mory Bamba
- Jayden Dunlap OR Marcus McKenzie
Nickel
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Cannon DeVries
Evan Johnson was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense in 2024. Mory Bamba is one of the most experienced cornerbacks that returns in 2025. It's time for former coveted recruits Tre Alexander, Jonathan Kabeya, and Marcus McKenzie to crack the rotation. We expect Jonathan Kabeya to start at nickel.