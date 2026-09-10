BYU Football on Verge of Sold-Out Crowd for High-Stakes Arizona Matchup

On Saturday afternoon, no. 15 BYU hosts Arizona in a pivotal Big 12 matchup. For BYU's hopes to make it back to Arlington, it's critical to get off to a 1-0 start in league play. The Wildcats come into town looking to avenge their double overtime loss to BYU last season. Arizona, who is one of the more veteran teams in the league, is hoping to cement itself as a Big 12 contender as well.

It's safe to expect a sellout crowd for this game. On the BYU Tickets website, just under 120 single-game tickets remain. In other words, 99.8% of tickets have been sold. 20 lower-bowl tickets remain and approximately 100 upper-bowl tickets remain, most of which are available on the north and east sides.

This will be the third time in as many seasons that BYU has played Arizona in Big 12 play. Arizona, UCF, and Utah are the only Big 12 teams that BYU will have played in three consecutive seasons. That Cougars are riding a five-game winning streak over the Wildcats heading into this game..

Brent Brennan Gives BYU Fans Some Bulletin Board Material

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan gave BYU fans some bulletin board material going into this game. Brennan said the BYU crowd was not a problem the last time Arizona visited Provo.

"I didn't feel like the crowd was a problem in [2024], I felt like we didn't play very well. You know what I mean. We turned the ball over too many times. I think that's a very separate issue. They have a great crowd though. That part of it I respect and we know that going in there. That's one of those things, if you let that be an excuse, it will be."

Brennan's comments weren't intended to discount the impact of the BYU crowd. Rather, he was trying to point out that self-inflicted mistakes impacted the Wildcats more than the crowd back in 2024. Still, based on the way his comments came across, BYU fans will surely use them as motivation to be loud on Saturday.

Broadcast Information

This game will be broadcast on FOX and will kickoff at 1:30 PM local time. Connor Onion (PxP), Robert Griffin III (Analyst), and Alexa Landestoy (Sideline Reporter) will be on the call. The last time Arizona came to town, the game was broadcast on the same network and kicked off at the same time.

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