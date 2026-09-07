BYU Unveils Uniform Combination For Arizona, Asks Fans to Stripe the Stadium

BYU will kickoff its 2026 conference slate on Saturday in a pivotal matchup against the Arizona Wildcats. A win in this game would put BYU in position to make another run at the Big 12 title game. While a loss wouldn't eliminate BYU from Big 12 title contention, it would create an uphill battle for the Cougars to return to Arlington.

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination it will wear against the Wildcats. The Cougars will wear the all royal uniforms with the all white helmets, including white facemasks. It's similar to the combination BYU wore against West Virginia last season. The only difference is the color of the facemasks. If you include the facemask, this is the first time BYU will wear this exact uniform combination.

week two threads



⚪️🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/aUMPckG8k2 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 7, 2026

BYU Asks Fans to Stripe the Stadium

The uniforms will match what the fans wear in the stands. Last month, BYU asked fans to stripe the stadium in blue and white for the Arizona game. The colors are assigned by section as seen on the map below. The student section will wear royal blue.

mark your calendars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UCQWSyx6ER — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 19, 2026

2026 Uniform Combinations

Based on the first two weeks of the season, it appears BYU will once again wear unique uniform combinations every week. In the season opener against Utah Tech, the Cougars wore royal uniforms with white pants. They also wore the royal helmets with royal facemasks. It was the first time BYU had worn that exact uniform combination since 2022.

BYU kick returner Cannon DeVries against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

Game Time and Weather Forecast

BYU and Arizona will kickoff at 1:30 PM local time and the game will be broadcast on FOX. This game will mark the first time that most college football fans will have a chance to watch BYU - the season opener was only available to watch on ESPN+. It will also be BYU's first real chance to impress AP voters.

The current weather forecast projects hot temperatures on Saturday. The temperature is projected to be 85 degrees at kickoff and will increase to 88 degrees during the game. As of this writing, no precipitation is in the forecast. That is something to monitor through the week - there was originally some rain in the forecast but that forecast has changed.

BYU practiced around noon during Fall Camp, so they will be accustomed to warmer temparatures. Arizona will certainly be comfortable playing in the heat.

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