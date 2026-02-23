BYU Football Program to Kickoff Spring Practices This Week

The first official practice of the 2026 BYU football season kicks off this week. 2026 spring practices start on Friday and will last through the month of March. The Cougars will have the chance to practice 15 times before wrapping up spring camp and moving on to summer conditioning.

one week till spring ball 🤙 pic.twitter.com/yJkQZVUlLK — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) February 20, 2026

Spring camp will be full of headlines for BYU. The Cougars return most starters from a 2025 team that went 12-2 and lost to Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game. On offense, the headline will be the development of sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier had a standout true freshman season, but he still has room to grow going into 2026. Bachmeier could take BYU's offense from good to great with an offseason of development

The Cougars will also be looking to replace star wide receiver Parker Kingston. Kingston was unexpectedly removed from the roster last week after he was arrested on a felony rape charge.

On defense, the headline will be new defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga. K-Pop's defense returns most of the starters from the 2025 squad. He will look to build on 2025 and take the next step with more talent on the roster. If BYU's defense is going to better than it was in 2025, it will need to start in the trenches. BYU's young, talented defensive line goes into 2026 with something that it didn't have going into 2025: experience.

Newcomers on the 2026 BYU Spring Roster

BYU already released the roster for 2026 spring camp. 33 names were added to the roster and their positions were added as well. Their jersey numbers have not been selected yet.