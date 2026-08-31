BYU Football Releases First Official 2026 Depth Chart

It is game week for the BYU football program. Nothing signals the start of another football season quite like the release of a fresh depth chart. The Cougars unveiled the first depth chart of the 2026 season on Monday. Below is the official depth chart, along with our commentary for what it means for BYU this season.

WEEK ONE DEPTH CHART pic.twitter.com/FaOIsCeBQv — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 31, 2026

Quarterback

Bear Bachmeier Treyson Bourguet Enoch Watson

The quarterback depth chart arrived exactly as we expected. Treyson Bourguet had a productive Fall Camp and won the backup job behind Bear Bachmeier. Bourguet turned down starting opportunities to stay at BYU and be the backup to Bachmeier.

Running Back

LJ Martin Sione Moa Preston Rex

We knew LJ Martin and Sione Moa would be at the top of the running back depth chart. It remained to be seen who would win the spot behind those two. Preston Rex was named the third-string running back.

Wide Receiver

Jojo Phillips Tei Nacua Jaron Pula

Kyler Kasper Reggie Frischknecht

Legend Glasker Tiger Bachmeier Terrance Saryon

True freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker has officially been named as a starter. Glasker had been a standout throughout camp. Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper, as expected, are the other two starters.

Fesi Sitake told BYU On SI that Reggie Frischknecht and Tiger Bachmeier will also play in every game.

Two other true freshmen, including Jaron Pula and Terrance Saryon, are also listed on the depth chart.

Tight End

Walker Lyons OR Roger Saleapaga Keayen Nead Noah Moeaki

Roger Saleapaga and Walker Lyons are going to be two of the most important players for BYU. Those two will play a lot, and they will be on the field at the same time often. They could be the best tight end duo at BYU since Dennis Pitta and Andrew George in 2009.

As we projected earlier, both Lyons and Saleapaga will start.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Paki Finau Siosiua Latu-Finau

Paki Finau has officially locked down the starting left tackle job. Redshirt freshman Siosiua Latu-Finau also played some first-team reps at that spot in camp.

Left Guard

Sonny Makasini Trevin Ostler

Sonny Makasini earned most of the first-team reps in Fall Camp. However, BYU rotated multiple players at that position, including Trevin Ostler and Zak Yamauchi. Trevin Ostler was named the official backup at that spot.

Center

Bruce Mitchell Trevor Pay

No surprises at center, Bruce Mitchell will start with Trevor Pay as the backup.

Right Guard

Kyle Sfarcioc Joe Brown OR Zak Yamauchi

Kyle Sfarcioc got most of the first-team reps at right guard. Sfarcioc, who played a lot for BYU last year, is entering his final year of eligibility. Joe Brown and Zak Yamauchi round out the depth at guard.

Right Tackle

Andrew Gentry Bott Mulitalo

Andrew Gentry will start for BYU at right tackle. True freshman Bott Mulitalo will be the backup to Gentry.

Defensive Line

Defensive Ends

Hunter Clegg Kendall Wall Vincent Tautua

Tausili Akana Ace Kaufusi Orion Maile-Kaufusi

Viliami Po'uha OR Bodie Schoonover Kini Fonohema

BYU has named Hunter Clegg and Tausili Akana as starting edge rushers. Both Akana and Clegg will play an outside linebacker/edge rusher role. BYU will also play a bigger defensive end. Viliami Po'uha and Bodie Schoonover are listed as co-starters at that spot.

Interior Defensive Line

Keanu Tanuvasa Anisi Purcell David Tangilanu

Justin Kirkland OR Anisi Purcell Ulavai Fetuli

Regardless of who starts, all four of Keanu Tanuvasa, Viliami Po'uha, Justin Kirkland, and Anisi Purcell will play a lot.

Inside Linebacker

Cade Uluave Miles Hall Pierson Watson

Isaiah Glasker Nusi Taumoepeau Braxton Lindsey

Siale Esera OR Jake Clifton Ace Kaufusi

BYU's top four linebackers are Cade Uluave, Isaiah Glasker, Siale Esera, and Jake Clifton. Those four will play a lot.

Safety

Raider Damuni Tommy Prassas Jarinn Kalama

Faletau Satuala Kennan Pula Payton VanSteenkiste

Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala will be the duo of starting safeties for BYU in 2026. As expected, Tommy Prassas will slide back to his natural position after spending time at nickel in 2025. True freshman Kennan Pula was a standout in Fall Camp. Pula is physically gifted, and he was also really physical in camp. He looks like a future star in the BYU defense. He has cemented himself as a backup.

Cornerback

Evan Johnson Kevin Doe Matthias Leach

Tre Alexander Jayven Williams Jordyn Criss

Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander are two returning starters at cornerback. Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams will play a big role for BYU as well. Kevin Doe earned the fourth cornerback spot and will play in 2026.

Nickel

Cannon DeVries Tommy Prassas Crew Clark

Cannon DeVries has locked down the starting spot at nickel as we projected after Fall Camp.

Special Teams

Kicker: Matthias Dunn

Punter: Fuller Shurtz

Punt Returner: Cannon DeVries

Kick Returner: Legend Glasker OR Evan Johnson

True freshman Legend Glasker will return kickoffs for BYU while Cannon DeVries will handle punt return duties.

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