BYU Football Depth Chart Projections Following Fall Camp

Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program wrapped up 2026 Fall Camp on Tuesday. BYU will release the first depth chart of the 2026 season in a few days. Before the official depth chart is unveiled, we're calling our shot and predicting BYU's depth chart.

Quarterback

Bear Bachmeier Treyson Bourguet Enoch Watson

No changes to the projected quarterback depth chart after Spring Camp. Bear Bachmeier was always going to be the starter and that has not changed. Bachmeier showed signs of progress in camp. Now it's time for him to put his offseason work to the test in games.

Treyson Bourguet had a productive Fall Camp. We project him to be the backup behind Bachmeier. Bourguet turned down starting opportunities to stay at BYU and be the backup to Bachmeier.

Running Back

LJ Martin Sione Moa DeVaughn Eka or Preston Rex

There is no surprise that LJ Martin and Sione Moa are at the top of the running back depth chart. They will get the lion's share of the carries as long as they are healthy.

After Martin and Moa, it's a tossup for the third running back spot. We expect DeVaughn Eka and Preston Rex to be used situationally.

Wide Receiver

Jojo Phillips Tiger Bachmeier

Kyler Kasper Tei Nacua OR Terrance Saryon

Legend Glasker Reggie Frischknecht

After the final day of camp, Fesi Sitake told BYU On SI that five wide receivers are in line to play in every game: Jojo Phillips, Kyler Kasper, Legend Glasker, Reggie Frischknecht, and Tiger Bachmeier.

If we had to predict the pecking order of those five, it would look something like this:

Jojo Phillips Kyler Kasper Legend Glasker Reggie Frischknecht Tiger Bachmeier

Tei Nacua and Terrance Saryon are the next in line.

Tight End

Walker Lyons OR Roger Saleapaga Keayen Nead OR Noah Moeaki

Roger Saleapaga and Walker Lyons are going to be two of the most important players for BYU. Those two will play a lot, and they will be on the field at the same time often. They could be the best tight end duo at BYU since Dennis Pitta and Andrew George in 2009.

We project both Lyons and Saleapaga to start.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Paki Finau Siosiua Latu-Finau

Paki Finau took the majority of the first-team reps at left tackle in camp. He looks like the odds-on favorite to start at that spot in 2026. Siosiua Latu-Finau got some first-team reps, and we would expect him to step in if Finau goes down with an injury..

Left Guard

Sonny Makasini Trevin Ostler OR Zak Yamuachi

Sonny Makasini earned most of the first-team reps in Fall Camp. However, BYU rotated multiple players at that position, including Trevin Ostler and Zak Yamauchi.

Center

Bruce Mitchell Trevor Pay

Bruce Mitchell was an all-conference selection at center in 2025 and you can put his name in sharpie as the 2026 starter. Mitchell was great for BYU last season, and BYU expects him to be great again.

Right Guard

Kyle Sfarcioc Joe Brown

Kyle Sfarcioc got most of the first-team reps at right guard. Sfarcioc, who played a lot for BYU last year, is entering his final year of eligibility.

Right Tackle

Andrew Gentry Bott Mulitalo

Andrew Gentry will start for BYU at right tackle. True freshman Bott Mulitalo appears to be the backup behind Gentry after a strong camp.

Defensive Line

Defensive Ends

Bodie Schoonover Hunter Clegg OR Kendall Wall

Tausili Akana OR Nusi Taumoepeau Braxton Lindsey

The defensive ends are hard to project, since some of the defensive ends line up more like outside linebackers. For simplicity, we will stick to a traditional four-man front for our projections. In reality, BYU will be multiple.

All four of Bodie Schoonover, Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kendall Wall, and Braxton Lindsey will play against Utah Tech. We haven't had a chance to see much of Nusi Taumoepeau in camp. When he's healthy, he is a starting-caliber player for BYU.

Kendal Wall was one of the standouts in Fall Camp. Wall will play for BYU in 2026.

Interior Defensive Line

Keanu Tanuvasa Viliami Po'uha

Justin Kirkland Anisi Purcell

Regardless of who starts, all four of Keanu Tanuvasa, Viliami Po'uha, Justin Kirkland, and Anisi Purcell will play a lot.

Inside Linebacker

Cade Uluave Jake Clifton Miles Hall

Isaiah Glasker Siale Esera Ace Kaufusi

There might be only two spots for inside linebackers when BYU brings in two defensive ends as outside linebackers.

BYU is really deep at inside linebacker. BYU can comfortably rotate in a lot of players and maintain high performance.

Safety

Raider Damuni Kennan Pula

Faletau Satuala Tommy Prassas

Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala will be the duo of starting safeties for BYU in 2026. We expect Tommy Prassas to slide back to his natural position after spending time at nickle in 2025. True freshman Kennan Pula was a standout in Fall Camp. Pula is physically gifted, and he was also really physical in camp. He looks like a future star in the BYU defense.

Cornerback

Evan Johnson Kevin Doe OR Jordyn Criss

Tre Alexander Jayven Williams

Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander are two returning starters at cornerback. Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams will play a big role for BYU as well.

Jordyn Criss and Kevin Doe are the next two in line at cornerback

Nickel

Cannon DeVries Tommy Prassas

Special Teams

Kicker: Matthias Dunn

Punter: Fuller Shurtz

Punt Returner: Cannon DeVries

Kick Returner: Cannon DeVries & DeVaughn Eka

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