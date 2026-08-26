Treyson Bourguet Chose BYU Backup Role Over Starting Opportunities Elsewhere

For the first time since 2023, BYU went into Fall Camp knowing who the starting quarterback would be. Quarterback battles were the primary headlines of 2024 and 2025 Fall Camps. 2026 was about the development of true sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier and backups Treyson Bourguet and Enoch Watson.

After serving as a backup to Bachmeier in 2025, senior Treyson Bourguet chose to return to BYU in 2026 to be a backup again. On the last day of Fall Camp, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake told the media that Bourguet turned down starting opportunities at other schools to be a backup at BYU.

"Well, Treyson had many opportunities to go other places and start at other universities," Sitake said. "He chose to be here because of the BYU environment, because of this lifestyle, this culture here, and that's in the locker room, that's also on campus. He enjoys being a BYU student, and so I think he understands his role...he understands more fully what he needs to do as a leader."

Bourguet is well liked in the locker room, and he has become a fan favorite for providing Fall Camp updates. Sitake described him as "one of the most unselfish guys" on the team.

"He's one of the most unselfish guys I know, so he's definitely a leader for our team, and we have a lot of confidence in him, and what he did in camp just confirms what we already know that he can take us to wins if we need him to. I like the mentoring that he's giving to Bear too, and I mean the dynamic in that room is pretty awesome."

Bourguet cemented himself as the backup quarterback in Fall Camp. He has always thrown a good deep ball ever since he arrived from Western Michigan. In camp, we observed the steps that he took in other areas of his game. Bourguet was making mid-range throws in tight windows and moving the chains. On the last day of camp, Bourguet found tight end Keayen Nead for a first down to pickup a third down conversion.

Nice throw from Treyson Bourguet to tight end Keayen Nead for a first down. pic.twitter.com/tyPbem8XiC — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 25, 2026

In the prior media observation window, Bourguet threw a walk-off touchdown to true freshman Terrance Saryon. Saryon got behind his defender and Bourguet put it where only Saryon could come down with it.

Treyson Bourguet finds Terrance Saryon for the score on the final play of practice. pic.twitter.com/Za3UiPqDgf — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 21, 2026

Bourguet is capable of stepping in and winning games for BYU. If Bachmeier misses time due to injury, Bourguet's decision to stay at BYU would become a major storyline of the season.

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