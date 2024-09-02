BYU Football Releases the Depth Chart for SMU
The Cougars are 1-0 as they prepare to take on SMU in Dallas on Friday. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for SMU. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Gerry Bohanon
On the depth chart for week one, BYU declined to officially name a starting quarterback. That's not the case in week two as Jake Retzlaff is the starting quarterback on the depth chart. Retzlaff threw for 348 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions against SIU.
Running Back
- LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati
- Miles Davis OR Pokaiaua Haunga
No changes to the depth chart at running back. Hinckley Ropati got the starting nod against Southern Illinois after taking most of the first-team reps during camp. LJ Martin led BYU in rushing against the Salukis.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
- Cody Hagen
- Kody Epps OR Parker Kingston
- Darius Lassiter OR Keelan Marion
- Tei Nacua
No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver. Everyone on the wide receiver depth chart played against SIU except Darius Lassiter. Lassiter had to sit one game and will be back in the lineup against SMU.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Connor Pay
- Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
- Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Austin Leausa
No changes to the depth chart at offensive line. Sonny Makasini got the start at right guard, but Austin Leausa split time in the opener.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliama Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
- Isaiah Glasker
- Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
No changes to the depth chart at cornerback. Mory Bamba did not play in the season opener against Southern Illinois - he was not in pads either so he was out due to injury.
Strong Safety
- Micah Harper OR Talan Alfrey
- Raider Damuni OR Crew Wakley OR Ethan Slade
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
Nickel
- Micah Harper
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Chika Ebunoha
No changes to the depth chart at safety or nickel.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
No changes to the depth chart at special teams.