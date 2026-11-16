BYU Football Sends Official Offers to its 2027 Recruits

With two weeks to go in the regular season, all eyes are on the College Football Playoff as BYU tries to earn its first CFP bid in program history. That is the headline of BYU's 2026 season, but there is a subplot developing over the course of the season as well: a youth movement. While BYU is in the top 10 and trying to make the playoff, there are various freshmen impacting games.

True freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker is leading BYU in receiving. True freshman Bott Mulitalo has started most games at right tackle, and true freshman Devaughn Eka was the third running back in the rotation against Baylor. True freshman Braxton Lindsey has been in the rotation since the beginning of the season, and other true freshmen like Jaron Pula and Kennan Pula played key snaps for BYU on Saturday as well. All five players signed with BYU last December.

In three weeks, BYU will look to add another wave of talent to its roster during the early signing window for the 2027 class. The Cougars have spent years recruiting the 2027 class, but it wasn't until Sunday that they could send official, written scholarship offers to their top prospects. (Scholarship offers can only be extended verbally before this point in the recruiting calendar)

Most of BYU's 2027 class posted their official offers on social media, headlined by four-star wide receiver commit Blake Wong. Wong broke eight Norco High School records by the end of his career, and he picked BYU over Ohio State, Oregon, Utah, and UCLA among others.

BYU's 2027 class can be summarized as high on quality, low on quantity. BYU has only 16 commits in the 2027 class and one is a punter. For context, BYU signed 21 players as part of its record-setting 2026 class.

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While smaller in class size, the Cougars have landed a lot prospects that were coveted by the biggest brands in the sport. 15 out of BYU's 15 non-kicker commits hold multiple competing FBS offers. 13 out of 15 hold multiple competing Power Four offers. BYU beat out Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Washington, Texas A&M, Utah, Texas Tech, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Auburn, among others, to land these 15 players.

On paper, BYU's defensive line class is the best of the Kalani Sitake era. The cornerback class could go down as the best ever. For BYU to continue winning at the clip it has over the last three years, it has to continue adding better and better talent. The 2027 class accomplishes that goal.

Most of the work is done for the 2027 class. BYU may try to flip a few players from other schools before signing day, and they may try to add another running back, but for the most part, we know what BYU's class will look like.

It will be a great class if BYU can simply hold on to the players that are currently committed. Schools haven't stopped recruiting BYU recruits like four-star defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams. It's worth monitoring the recruiting trail over the next few weeks while BYU tries to secure its playoff spot.

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