BYU Football to Wear Navy for First Road Game at Colorado State

For the first time this season, no. 11 BYU will wear navy when it takes on former Mountain West foe Colorado State. BYU will wear the all white uniforms, including white facemasks, with navy highlights, it announced on Monday.

BYU wore navy only once in 2025 in the season opener against Portland State. It remains to be seen whether the Cougars will wear navy more than once in 2026.

There is unique history attached to this uniform combination. The last time BYU wore this exact combination was back in 2023 for BYU's first Big 12 game at Kansas. The Cougars lost to the Jayhawks in that game after allowing two defensive scores.

The last time BYU played Colorado State was in 2010 when the two programs were members of the Mountain West Conference. Back then, BYU's primarily color was navy blue. Royal blue has been BYU's primarily shade of blue since 2020.

BYU 2026 Uniform Combinations

It appears that BYU will wear a unique uniform combination for every game once again. The Cougars started wearing unique combinations every week back during the pandemic and never looked back.

Utah Tech: Royal home with royal helmets

BYU kicked off the 2026 season in the royal blue home uniforms with royal blue helmets. It was the first time BYU had worn this exact combination since hosting Utah State in 2022.

BYU defensive end Hunter Clegg against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

Arizona: Royal jerseys with white helmets

In front of a sellout crowd, BYU wore the all royal jerseys with white helmets. This was the first time wearing this exact uniform combination.

BYU defensive end Tausili Akana gets a sack against Arizona | BYU Photo

Former Conference Rivals Re-Unite in Big 12-Pac-12 Showdown

Imagine telling yourself in 2010 that by the year 2026, BYU would be in the Big 12 and Colorado State would be in the Pac-12. The two leagues look very different today than they did back in the days of the old Mountain West. Approximately half of the original Big 12 schools are still in the league 16 years later.

The Pac-12 is a different story. The only original members that are still in the league are Oregon State and Washington State. Because they lost so many members, the Pac-12 was demoted to a Group of Six league. What does that mean? It means that the Pac-12 champion does not earn an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. The SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC championship are automatically invited to the 12-team playoff.

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