BYU is One of Six Teams Still in Contention for the Big 12 Title
Ahead of the final week of the regular season, nine teams were technically still in contention for the Big 12 title: BYU, Arizona State, Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas State, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. When Colorado beat Oklahoma State on Friday, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia were eliminated from title contention, leaving six teams remaining as of Saturday morning: BYU, Arizona State, Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas State, Baylor, and TCU.
Iowa State and Arizona State have the clearest paths to the Big 12 championship game. If there is a four-way tie between BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, and Arizona State, the championship game would feature Iowa State-Arizona State. It's worth noting that technically speaking, Iowa State and Arizona State don't completely control their own destiny. If both those teams win, however, it's highly, highly likely that they would play in the Big 12 championship game.
BYU needs some help to get to the Big 12 title game. First and foremost, BYU needs to beat Houston. If BYU beats Houston, they would need either an Iowa State loss or an Arizona State loss to make the Big 12 championship game.
Of the four teams at the top of the standings, Colorado's path to Arlington is the least probably. The Buffaloes need two of BYU, Arizona State, and Iowa State to lose to have a chance to play in Arlington.
Kansas State and Baylor have the least likely paths to the Big 12 championship game. Those two teams need Arizona State, Iowa State, and BYU to lose to have a path to the title game. Kansas State at least partially controls their path to the championship game. Kansas State faces Iowa State on Saturday, so they could knock down one of the three dominoes they need to play in the title game.