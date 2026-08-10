With Fall Camp underway, it's time for our newest series ranking the 10 position groups in what is, undoubtedly, the most anticipated BYU football season in 20 years. In this series, we will preview the depth chart, along with analyzing the areas of strength and areas for growth.

We start with the wide receiver room. No group on the team has been more heavily discussed, and rightfully so. BYU lost nearly half of the team’s total targets from last season with the departures of Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen. BYU will now try to fill that void with largely unknown upperclassmen and a slew of uber talented true freshmen. What could go wrong? This year's group is equal parts unknown and upside, and assuredly the one group everyone will be over-analyzing when the practice highlights come out.

Projected depth chart

Jojo Phillips, Kyle Kasper, Legend Glasker

2. Reggie Frischknect, Tiger Bachmeier, Tei Nacua

Strengths: Size and talent

Stop me if you’ve heard this before from a Fesi Sitake receiver room, but this might be the most raw talent BYU has ever had at the position. From 2018-2025, the average 247 recruit rating for BYU receivers weighted by targets was 84.3, with the highest being 87.2 in 2022. In laymen’s terms, the average BYU receiver over the last 8 years was viewed by the recruiting service to be a low-end P4 player/high-end G5 starter. In 2026, the average rating for BYU’s top 6 projected receivers had an average high school rating of 88.0, which are viewed as multi-year P4 starters with NFL upside. While recruiting rankings don’t guarantee success, they strongly correlate to it, which is why you should feel more bullish on this group than their previous production would indicate.

Kyler Kasper

6’6

218 lbs

2 Years of eligibility



Repped by: @TheStandard_Co pic.twitter.com/hOWqXrinNt — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) January 2, 2026

These guys are big, fast, and talented. Jojo Phillips (6’5) is a multi-year starter at BYU that started coming into form late last season. Kyle Kasper (6’6), when healthy, is the highest-rated receiver to enter the program since Puka Nacua. Reggie Frischknect (6’4) was a star of Fall Camp last season before sitting out with an injury. Tiger Bachmeier (6’1) is a former 4-star prospect who led Stanford in receiving as a true freshman. Legend Glasker (6’1) is a true freshman, but reportedly clocked a laser 4.42 40 yard dash and is on camera beating a top 10 corner in college football in one-on-ones. It’s impossible not to be enthralled with the potential of this group.

He going to be so good pic.twitter.com/I4fPW1d9ej — Mark (@bigcoug22) August 8, 2026

While BYU would have felt a lot more comfortable with Parker Kingston’s production returning this season, BYU could do a lot worse than settling for the largest collection of wide receiver talent in program history champing at the bit for their first opportunity.

Still need to prove: Experience and health

Talented or not, the lack of experience in this group is a problem. BYU’s leading receiver last season had 928 receiving yards. BYU’s entire wide receiver room has tallied 996 receiving yards in their combined careers. That is not ideal any way you slice it, especially when Phillips, Kasper, and Bachmeier are each in their 4th year in college. Granted, a big piece of that has been injury related as opposed to ability, but that is also a massive concern.

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Stanford | BYU Photo

When healthy, this group can and should be awesome, but football is a violent sport, and the limited experience this group does have has been marred with season-ending injuries and broken bones. You can’t live life in fear of the unknown, but if this group goes south, it probably means BYU’s best guys were forced to the sideline.

Position group ranking: 10

BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake at Fall Camp | BYU Photo

Someone has to be last here, and for perhaps the first time in the Kalani Sitake era, wide receiver is by far the biggest question mark on the roster. The reality is this is not the ideal situation, especially when incumbent starters Parker Kingston and Cody Hagen left the team after the portal window closed in January. The silver lining though, is that last year, BYU’s receiver room had a lot of the same questions. Everyone knew Chase Roberts was great, but after him, the most targets any receiver had in a season at BYU was Parker Kingston at 26 in 2023. Kingston then led the team in targets with 91 for nearly 1,000 yards. No one has experience until you get experience, but history with Aaron Roderick and Fesi Sitake tells us that this group is going to be just fine.

BYU has thrown for at least 3,000 yards in 6 of the last 7 seasons with groups far less talented than this one. Over those same 7 seasons, BYU has had 7 different receivers lead the team in targets. From NFL superstar Puka Nacua to 2 star walk-on Dax Milne, BYU has had receivers running wide open for more than a half decade. That tells us that BYU’s success in recent years at wide receiver as much about schematics as it is about talent. Now that there is real talent in the room, this staff has earned our trust to solve this puzzle.

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