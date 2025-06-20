Utah Enters the Picture for BYU Football Commit Legend Glasker
On Friday, the University of Utah extended an offer to BYU wide receiver commit Legend Glasker. Glasker originally picked the Cougars over competing offers from Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Utah State, San Jose State, and UNLV. Glasker has impressed this Spring and is still garnering interest from more Power Four programs.
Glasker recently ran a 4.42 laser forty at the UA Next high school event. For context, Xavier Worthy ran a 4.41 at the same event in high school. Worthy would go on to break the record for the fastest time at the NFL Combine. Glasker has elite, elite speed for a player entering his senior season.
Glasker, who is the cousin of star BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker, preps just a few miles up the road from BYU at Lehi High School. He is currently at BYU for his official visit. This is the last weekend that recruits can take official visits until the season starts.
Glasker is quite familiar with the BYU football program. Not only does he have family ties to BYU, but he first got in touch with BYU during his sophomore season. He attended the BYU Summer camp last June and has been in touch with BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. His strong relationship with Coach Sitake will grow more and more important as teams try to enter the picture and flip his commitment.
As a junior at Lehi, Glasker was one of the top wide receivers in the state of Utah. He played only seven games and he finished with 781 receiving yards. His 111.6 receiving yards per game ranked fourth in the state.
Perhaps most importantly, he played his best in the biggest moments. In the 6A Semifinals against eventual state champion Corner Canyon, Glasker had 10 receptions for 129 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had a receiving touchdown in overtime to keep Lehi's season alive until a missed PAT ended the game at 35-34.
In an earlier game against Lone Peak, Glasker hauled in 8 receptions for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Glasker is quick off the line of scrimmage, he possesses the speed of a deep threat wide receiver, and he has excellent hands. He is dangerous after the catch and can absorb contact through his routes. His film, in the opinion of this author, is better than his offer list and star rating suggest. He has the potential to become a starting-caliber wide receiver at BYU.
Lehi High School is an imortant storyline in BYU's 2026 recruiting class. Glasker is the second Lehi Pioneer to commit to BYU in the 2026 glass joining edge rusher PJ Takitaki. One of their teammates, running back Devaughn Eka, is another BYU target. BYU fans will want to pay extra attention to the Lehi football team this Fall.