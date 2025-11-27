BYU Provides First Official Injury Update on Chase Roberts
On Wednesday, BYU released the initial injury report for the regular season finale against UCF. BYU star wide receiver Chase Roberts was listed as doubtful. The "doubtful" designation is for players that have just a 25% chance to play. That was the first official injury update on Roberts since he left the Cincinnati game in the first half with an undisclosed injury.
After the game against the Bearcats, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake hinted that he was not overly concerned about Roberts' injury. "I don't think he was feeling right," Sitake told BYU Sports Nation. "He knew that he was going to hurt the team...we're trying to get him back for next week. But I appreciate the maturity and decision-making on his end to let Reggie and Tiger and the rest of the guys do their job when he knows he wasn't effective at it."
BYU will not want to rush Roberts back from this injury for the UCF game. The BYU-UCF game is expected to be a very cold game. Snow is in the forecast and the the temperature will get no higher than 40 degrees. Given the propensity for muscles to tighten up in the cold, it might be best for Roberts to sit this game out. During the broadcast of the BYU-Cincinnati game, BYU radio reported that Roberts was dealing with a hamstring injury.
The Cougars are one win away from securing a spot in the Big 12 title game. Most importantly, the Cougars will need Roberts back in the lineup in a potential rematch against Texas Tech in the conference championship game.
Starting offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho is also listed as doubtful after missing the Cincinnati game due to an injury that he suffered against TCU. He's another player that BYU would like to have back for the championship game.
There were several other injury updates for BYU on the initial injury report for BYU-UCF. Below is the full update.
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Sione Moa - RB
- Max Alford - LB
Only two names remain on the "out" list for BYU.
Doubtful
- Chase Roberts - WR
- Payton VanSteenkiste - S
- Weylin Lapuaho - OL
- Anisi Purcell - DL
- Ulavai Fetuli - DL
Players that are "doubtful" are given a 25% chance to play.
Probable
- Tayvion Beasley - CB
UCF Availability Report
Out
- Jacurri Brown - QB
- Cam Fancher - QB
- Isaiah Reed - DB
- Stacy Gage - RB
- Jayden McDonald - LB
- Carter Miller - OL
- Keegan Smith - OL
- Max Drag - TE
- Derrick LeBlanc - DT
Questionable
- TJ Bullard - LB
- Jacob Maiava - OL
UCF has two players listed in the "questionable" category. Those that are questionable have a 50% chance to play.
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and its conference opponent will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available.
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (Utah had to issue a statement after failing to comply with the policy for their first conference game), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.