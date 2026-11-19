On Wednesday evening, BYU provided the initial injury report for its must-win game at Kansas. Wednesday marked the first time that BYU provided an official injury update on running back Sione Moa. Moa, who has had an injury-ridden career at BYU, suffered an injury against Baylor. Moa had returned from a separate injury just a few weeks earlier.

Moa is officially "out" for the Kansas game, and it appears he could be dealing with another serious injury. When asked on Tuesday, Kalani Sitake said he would wait for Sione Moa to make an announcement on his status. While we don't want to speculate, that is typically code for a season-ending injury. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick also declined to comment on Moa's status, saying he would defer to Moa and Sitake.

Sione Moa and Isaiah Glasker are out for the Kansas game. Evan Johnson and Roger Salepaga are still doubtful. pic.twitter.com/JRnMD5000C — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) November 19, 2026

If Moa is out for the season, it means BYU will not finish a single game this season with its full running back room. Moa has 44 carries for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2026.

Moa has dealt with injuries in each of his three years at BYU. He suffered an injury in his first career start against Kansas State in 2024 and missed a big chunk of that season. In 2025, Moa suffered an injury in week three and didn't return until the conference championship game. He was injured in the season opener in 2026.

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Fortunately for BYU, star running back LJ Martin is available for the Kansas game. Martin hobbled off the field during the Baylor game, although Aaron Roderick clarified that they kept Martin out for precautionary reasons. Martin scored three touchdowns in three possessions against Baylor. Martin was really impactful even though he only had six carries. He finished with 49 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per touch.

Other Injury Updates

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker was ruled out for the Kansas game. Glasker hasn't played since the Utah game. Jake Clifton has replaced Glasker in the starting lineup and played well.

Two other BYU starters are "doubtful" for this game. Cornerback Evan Johnson is doubtful - he hasn't played since suffering an injury in overtime against UCF. Jayven Williams has replaced Evan Johnson in the starting lineup and played very well.

Then there is Roger Saleapaga. Like Johnson, Saleapaga is doubtful. Without Saleapaga in the lineup, BYU has played more three wide receiver sets. Saleapaga helps BYU in poth the run game and the pass game. The BYU offense has missed his physicality and ability in the passing game.

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