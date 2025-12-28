BYU Pulls Off Fourth-Quarter Comeback to Beat Georgia Tech

The BYU football program celebrated a comeback win over Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl by eating two giant Pop-Tarts that were toasted in a giant toaster.

Going into the fourth quarter, BYU trailed Georgia Tech 21-10. The Cougars had faced this situation earlier this year on the road against Arizona. Just like they did in Tucson, the Cougars prevailed, and the conclusion certainly didn't lack any drama.

First, BYU went on an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a Enoch Nawahine touchdown run. Trailing 21-16, BYU opted to go for two and converted when Bear Bachmeier trucked a Georgia Tech linebacker. The Cougars trailed 21-18 with 11 minutes remaining.

After the two teams traded punts, BYU got the ball back at their own 30 yard-line. BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier led a 70-yard touchdown drive to give BYU the 25-21 lead at the two-minute timeout.

Redshirt freshman Jovesa Damuni punched the ball in for his first career touchdown.

Bachmeier, who was great from start to finish, ended the game with 325 passing yards and a passing touchdown on 27/38 passing. Bachmeier was named the MVP of the Pop-Tarts Bowl after the game.

Georgia Tech got the ball back with 2:00 minutes remaining. The BYU defense immediately forced the Yellow Jackets into a 4th & 15 from their own 16. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King made a perfect throw that beat BYU cornerback Evan Johnson in coverage. Eric Rivers took the Haynes King pass and ran for another 27 yards to the BYU 18.

In one play, BYU went from the doorstep of victory to the doorstep of defeat.

And then the BYU defense stepped up again. The Cougars forced three straight King incompletions to force 4th &10. On fourth down, BYU true freshman linebacker Nusi Taumoepeau came flying around the edge and pressured King into a throw. Evan Johnson, who had just given up the long play, stepped in front of the pass and intercepted it. Johnson's win sealed BYU's 12th win of the season. It is the first time BYU has won 12 games since 2001.

That fourth down wasn't the only time Nusi Taumoepeau made a critical play. The true freshman led BYU in tackles, quarterback hits, and he forced a critical fumble in the second half. Retaining Taumoepeau will be one of the most important tasks for the BYU defense staff (especially if there is a new defensive staff). Taumoepau has star potential.

BYU's win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl validates the best season of the Kalani Sitake era and one of the best seasons in program history. The Cougars will carry the momentum into the offseason and start the 2026 season as a top 15 team.

