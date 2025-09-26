BYU QB Bear Bachmeier Checked Into Correct Play on Long Touchdown Against ECU
BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier is growing up before our eyes. In BYU's win over ECU on Saturday, Bachmeier handed the ball off to LJ Martin who ran for a 41-yard touchdown. ECU brought pressure and BYU dialed up the perfect running play to punish the pressure for the easy score.
Going into that play, Bear Bachmeier had three plays to choose from according to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.
"It was a three-play package actually, which I haven't done many of those in my career with a freshman quarterback. In fact, I haven't done any of that, but [Bear] can handle it," Roderick told the media. "He had three options on that play and he got us in the right play for a touchdown."
Bear saw something in the defensive alignment and turned to veteran running back LJ Martin to confirm what he was seeing. Martin confirmed and Bear got the offense into the right play, and it turned into a 41-yard touchdown.
After the game, BYU released video from the coaches box during that play. You can hear BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena saying, "That's a big deal. Nice check...good call by a young kid."
At the end of the clip, Aaron Roderick says, "That's a smart kid, guys."
Roderick says he has to balance how much he gives the true freshman quarterback, even though he has shown a propensity to handle complex calls.
"We have to find a good balance every week of not having too many of those," Roderick said. "We don't want to just slow the game down to a grinding halt. We're not trying to do that. We want to play in rhythm and also just being smart about not putting too much on his plate, but so far he's been able to handle everything we've given him."
Bachmeier will face his biggest test to date on Saturday at Colorado. Bachmeier will face his first conference test and it will be on the road. Bachmeier should be able to lean on LJ Martin to shoulder a lot of the offensive load. The Buffaloes have been one of the worst run defenses in the country this season.