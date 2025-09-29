BYU RB Sione Moa Removed from Depth Chart for Colorado Game
On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for the Big 12 home opener against West Virginia. BYU running back Sione Moa was removed from the depth chart after missing the game against Colorado due to injury.
Moa was injured late in the game against ECU. According to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, there were some complications that arose from that injury that forced Moa to go to the hospital.
Moa's timeline to return has not been announced, but historically speaking, being removed from the depth chart typically means the injury will keep that player out multiple weeks.
Below is the full depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Bear Bachmeier
- McCae Hillstead OR Treyson Bourguet
- Emerson Geilman
No changes to the depth chart at quarterback. Bear Bachmeier continues to get better and better.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Jovesa Damuni
- Preston Rex
- Enoch Nawahine
As mentioned above, Sione Moa has been removed from the depth chart.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Reggie Frischknecht
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Cody Hagen
- Tei Nacua
No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver after Jojo Phillips was removed prior to the ECU game (injury).
Reggie Frischknecht and Tei Nacua have not played material snaps this year.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Keayen Nead OR Ethan Erickson OR Noah Moeaki
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Kaden Chidister OR Jake Griffin
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho OR Sonny Makasini
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Trevor Pay
Right Guard
- Austin Leausa OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Trevin Ostler
No changes to the offensive line depth chart. Austin Leausa left the game against Colorado with an injury.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha
- Logan Lutui
- Hunter Clegg
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi OR Tausili Akana
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end. Hunter Clegg was promoted to the backup spot behind Logan Lutui after the Portland State game. Clegg was one of BYU's highest graded players against the Vikings.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Anisi Purcell
- Kaufusi Pakofe
- John Taumoepeau OR Justin Kirkland
- Ulavai Fetuli
Justin Kirkland made his BYU debut against Colorado. Kirkland was on a pitch count according to Jay Hill. Kirkland has now been promoted to co-starter with John Taumoepeau.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ephraim Asiata OR Maika Kaufusi
- Siale Esera
- Max Alford
- Pierson Watson
Maika Kaufusi has been promoted to co-backup with Ephraim Asiata.
Safety
- Tanner Wall OR Faletau Satuala
- Matthias Leach
- Raider Damuni OR Faletau Satuala
- Talan Alfrey
No changes to the depth chart at safety. Faletau Satuala got banged up against ECU but returned to the game. Satuala was available against the Buffaloes.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Tre Alexander OR Mory Bamba
No changes to the CB depth chart after the Colorado game. Tre Alexander has started the last three games.
Nickel
- Tommy Prassas
- Tayvion Beasley
- Cannon DeVries
No changes to the nickel depth chart. Tommy Prassas left the game against Colorado with an injury and Tayvion Beasley got a lot of run in his absence.
Specialists
Kick Return
- Cody Hagen
- Tiger Bachmeier
Punt Return
- Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier