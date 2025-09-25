BYU Releases Initial Injury Report for Conference Opener Against Colorado
For the first time, BYU released an injury report for the conference opener at Colorado. As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and Colorado will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available. Without further ado, here is the availability report for BYU-Colorado
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Jonathan Kabeya - CB
- Jojo Phillips - WR
- Sione Moa - RB
- Choe Bryant-Strother - LB
Running back Sione Moa is the most notable name in the "out" designation. Moa is the primary backup behind LJ Martin.
Kabeya, Phillips, and Bryant-Strother were expected to be in this designation.
Questionable
- Logan Payne - RB
- Kinilau Fonohema - DE
Players listed as "questionable" are those that have a 50% chance to play.
Probable
- Faletau Satuala - S
- Enoch Nawahine - RB
- Ethan Erickson - TE
- Justin Kirkland - DT
Players that are "probable" are given a 75% chance to play. BYU safety Faletau Satuala got banged up against East Carolina and later returned to the game. Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland is expected to make his BYU debut
Colorado Availability Report
Out
- RJ Johnson - CB
- Terrance Love - S
- DeKalon Taylor - RB
- Simeon Price - RB
- Phillip Houston - OL
- Samuel Okunlola - DE
- Tawfiq Thomas - DT
- Gavrial Lightfoot - DT
Eight Buffaloes are listed as "out" for the BYU game.
Out - First Half
- Anquin Barnes Jr. - DT
Anquin Barnes will miss the first half due to targeting.
Doubtful
- Makari Vickers - CB
- TJ Branch - CB
- Kyle Carpenter - CB
Players that are "doubtful" are given a 25% chance to play.
Questionable
- Keaten Wade - DE
- Charlie Williams - TE
Probable
- Kaidon Salter - QB
- Teon Parks - CB
- Preston Hodge - CB
- Martavius French - ILB
- Mana Taimani - OL
- Amari McNeil - DT
- Brandon Davis-Swain - DE
Players listed as "probable" are given a 75% chance to play. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter is the most notable name on this list. Salter started last week against Wyoming and played well.
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (just look at Utah's availability report last week), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.