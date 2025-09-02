BYU Running Back Preston Rex 'Hopefully' Going to Play Against Stanford
On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for the upcoming game against Stanford. Converted safety Preston Rex was added to the depth chart at running back behind LJ Martin, Sione Moa, and Jovesa Damuni.
Rex switched positions before Fall Camp and was impressing in camp before he got banged up and missed the last half of camp. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick says they are hopeful to get Rex back this week.
"There's some good [running backs] in that room," Roderick said when recapping BYU's performance against Portland State. "This week you'll probably see Preston [Rex]...he's getting close. Hopefully he gets a chance to play this week as well."
Before the season opener against Portland State, Roderick said Rex and Damuni had seperated themselves from the rest of the running backs.
"Jovesa Damuni and Preston Rex are both going to play as well," Roderick said. "Those guys are right behind [Martin and Moa] and doing a lot of good things."
Damuni is listed as the third-string running back on the depth chart. Rex wasn't on the depth chart until this week.
Jovesa Damuni got some run in the second half against Portland State. The redshirt freshman got his first career carries, tallying 44 yards on 7 rushing attempts.
Despite great depth across almost all positions, the running back depth is still an area of concern until more backs become proven. BYU's top two running backs are LJ Martin and Sione Moa. At this point, that's not in question even if Both Martin and Moa could be very effective for the BYU offense and as long as they are healthy, the running back position will be in a good spot for BYU. But the running back position is physical and often comes with injuries. Even before injuries, the Cougars already lost redshirt freshman running back Pokaiaua Haunga at the start of camp for "personal reasons."
BYU was hoping to get Hinckley Ropati back as well - Ropati had appealed to the NCAA for another year of eligibility. As of Tuesday morning, however, Ropati is still not on the roster, meaning his chances of playing for BYU in 2025 are evaporating.