BYU Football Unveils Depth Chart for Stanford Game
On Monday, BYU released the second depth chart of the 2025 season for the Stanford game. Below is the full depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Bear Bachmeier
- McCae Hillstead OR Treyson Bourguet
- Emerson Geilman
No changes to the depth chart at quarterback. Bear Bachmeier scored five touchdowns in the first half of his BYU debut.
After Bachmeier, McCae Hillstead entered the game first, a signal that he is likely the backup if Bachmeier is unable to go at some point. Treyson Bourguet is the third-string quarterback for BYU.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
- Jovesa Damuni
- Preston Rex
LJ Martin was awesome against Portland State, but we also had a chance to see the running backs behind Martin. Sione Moa ran for Jovesa Damuni ran for 44 yards on 7 carries.
Preston Rex is not listed on the depth chart. Rex was not listed last week as he recovered from an injury he suffered during Fall Camp.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Cody Hagen
- Reggie Frischknecht
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Jojo Phillips
- Tei Nacua
No changes to the depth chart at quarterback. Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston are the top three wide receivers. Behind those three, Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen played the most against Portland State.
Reggie Frischknecht and Tei Nacua did not play, likely an indication that they were banged up.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Keayen Nead OR Ethan Erickson OR Noah Moeaki
No changes to the depth chart at tight end. Carsen Ryan led BYU with 47 receiving yards on Saturday.
Behind Ryan, New Mexico transfer Keayen Nead was unavailable due to injury. Nead received a shoutout from Roderick on the last day of Fall Camp. He will probably play situationally, as will Ethan Erickson and Noah Moeaki. Noah Moeaki got his first career touchdown grab against the Vikings.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Jake Griffin OR Kaden Chidester
Left Guard
- Sonny Makasini OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Trevor Pay
Right Guard
- Austin Leausa OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Trevin Ostler
Weylin Lapuaho has been removed from the depth chart. Lapuaho is a surefire starter if he is healthy, but he has been a bit banged up in Fall Camp and he didn't play against Portland State. It appears Lapuaho will not be available for this game either.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Viliami Po'uha OR Bodie Schoonover
- Logan Lutui
- Hunter Clegg
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi OR Tausili Akana
Hunter Clegg has been promoted to the backup spot behind Logan Lutui. Clegg was listed as a co-backup heading into the Portland State game. Clegg was one of BYU's highest graded players on Saturday.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Justin Kirkland
- Kaufusi Pakofe
- John Taumoepeau
- Anisi Purcell
- Ulavai Fetuli
The BYU defensive tackles were great against Portland State. Justin Kirkland is now listed as the outright backup behind Tanuvasa, although Kirkland has not played as he recovers from a knee injury.
Anisi Purcell, a two-year starter for SUU, transferred to BYU and will see the field as a backup. He had a sack against Portland State.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall OR Pierson Watson
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ephraim Asiata
- Maika Kaufusi
- Choe Bryant-Strother OR Siale Esera
- Max Alford
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Safety
- Tanner Wall OR Faletau Satuala
- Matthias Leach
- Raider Damuni OR Faletau Satuala
- Talan Alfrey
No changes to the depth chart at safety.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Tre Alexander
- Mory Bamba
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marcus McKenzie
Nickel
- Tommy Prassas
- Tayvion Beasley
- Cannon DeVries
No changes to the depth chart in the defensive backfield.
Specialists
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston
- Cody Hagen
Punt Return
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
No changes to the kick return depth chart for BYU.
